7 WWE Superstars who'll likely have their first WrestleMania match this year 

The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 is officially underway. This year's Show of Shows is destined to be memorable, with numerous wrestlers possibly having their first 'Mania matches.

While the top WWE Superstars have been doing a brilliant job justifying their spots, the rising stars' ascension has been a treat to witness, too. As a result, fans can expect to see multiple wrestlers competing in their first WrestleMania bouts this April.

After all, there's no better way to capitalize on a popular superstar's momentum than by trusting them with a match on the biggest stage across the Sports Entertainment industry.

Who would WWE trust with such an overwhelming privilege? Here are seven possible names.

#7 Bron Breakker

If things keep going as they are, Bron Breakker is all but guaranteed to headline multiple WrestleManias in the future. However, his rise to main-event status will take time.

For now, fans can enjoy watching his progression on the main roster. On the latest edition of SmackDown, the 26-year-old officially joined the blue brand. An alliance with Paul Heyman down the line has been teased, too. Safe to say, the next few months are going to be interesting.

For starters, Breakker should be booked for WrestleMania. The officials don't have to insert him into an intense storyline this close to the PLE. Even a brief match showcasing his explosive in-ring skills to over 50,000 attendees would suffice.

#6 Jade Cargill

Rarely does a professional wrestler exude unbridled superstardom from their first appearance. Jade Cargill effortlessly falls into that category. She signed with the Stamford-based promotion following a dominant three-year run in AEW.

She has only had one match since jumping ship, a jaw-dropping performance in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

The fact that WWE has done a tremendous job of treating Jade like an absolute star before she could even have her first singles or tag match on the main roster is astounding. It signifies that officials are aiming for her to steal the show at WrestleMania 40.

If Jade's Rumble outing was any indication, she has a plethora of opponents lined up for Mania. A singles or tag bout involving Bianca Belair or a battle against Nia Jax could be in the works.

#5 Julius and #4 Brutus Creed - Creed Brothers

After wooing the fans in NXT for two years, the extremely talented duo of Julius and Brutus Creed surfaced on the main roster late last year. Since their arrival, they've put on spectacular matches against DIY, The Judgment Day, The Alpha Academy, and so on.

In almost every match, The Creed Brothers give fans at least one moment that'd stay in their heads for quite a while. So, it's impossible to even think about what they'd have in store for their WrestleMania debut, which might happen this year.

Following the success of last year's tag team showcase contests, WWE has to do something similar this time, too. If they do, Julius and Brutus deserve to be one of the teams.

#3 Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is a glaring testament to the fact that enormous changes can unfold in less than a year in professional wrestling.

At WrestleMania 39, Santos Escobar helped Rey Mysterio against The Judgment Day. Ahead of this year's big show, the two are fierce rivals.

In November 2023, the former LWO member turned on The Master of 619. The betrayal angle was used to write Mysterio off the TV so he could undergo knee surgery. With the legendary luchador all set to return to action soon, there's no doubt WWE would have him go after Escobar.

The feud could lead to a Mania bout, which would be a first for Escobar.

#2 Solo Sikoa

There's no bigger story in WWE than the one revolving around The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa is a big part of that story. He could push his stock even higher this year by competing at WrestleMania 40.

While The Enforcer made his 'Mania debut last year, he didn't compete on either night. His sole responsibility was to ensure that his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, left the building as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which he did.

Also, fans can expect him to be in Reigns' corner this year for his highly-anticipated rematch against Cody Rhodes. However, with the event being two nights long, Sikoa could easily get his own match.

Given how many iconic names he has squared off against since WrestleMania 39, it's time that he tests his skills on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1 The Megastar of WWE, LA Knight

If there's one WWE Superstar who can claim that 2023 was his year through and through, it's LA Knight.

After spending roughly half of 2023 putting over his opponents, Knight's lightning-fast rise in popularity among fans gave WWE no choice but to strap the rocket to his back. As a result, he became one of SmackDown's biggest stars and shared the ring with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton.

With WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, one would expect WWE to be wise not to repeat last year's mistake of leaving Knight off the 'Mania card. Due to his tremendous work throughout 2023, the protagonist of the YEAH! Revolution deserves a sweet spot on the Philly extravaganza.

He could challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship, face AJ Styles, or pick an unexpected fight. The only thing for sure is that the crowd will see their favorite megastar in action on April 6 or 7.

