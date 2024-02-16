WWE discussing Roman Reigns feud against Hall of Famer’s son - Reports

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time. Despite his involvement with The Rock and Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania XL, his future feuds are already being discussed, according to recent reports. One of his future rivals could be Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker has been one of the biggest NXT stars in recent years, winning the NXT Championship twice. He is also the current NXT Tag Team Champion with Baron Corbin. He participated in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble and had an excellent showing.

He eliminated The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Ivar from The Viking Raiders, and Omos. His run was cut short when Finn Balor's stablemate Dominik Mysterio dumped him out of the ring. Bron Breakker has shown up on the main roster, with his segments featuring Paul Heyman at times.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the SmackDown segment in which Bron Breakker was seen wearing a “Best Spear in the Business” T-shirt could be a subtle start to a feud between him and Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns has to focus on other things at the moment, but a future feud against a Heyman-backed Bron Breakker would be fascinating.

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL

Cody Rhodes shocked the world when he announced that he would not be taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, shortly before The Rock showed up on WWE SmackDown.

Fans were outraged at the prospect of The Great One replacing the former AEW EVP in the main event of WrestleMania XL against The Tribal Chief. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show, it was widely expected that The Brahma Bull vs The Head of the Table match would be made official.

In yet another swerve, as the Hollywood megastar and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shook hands, Cody Rhodes announced that he would take on the latter at The Grandest Stage of them All.

Cody Rhodes came up short at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa cost him the match. Will history repeat itself, or will the former TNT Champion finally finish his story?

