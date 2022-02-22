7 WWE Superstars with most matches at WrestleMania

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been an event second to nothing in pro-wrestling. It is aptly called The Grandest Stage of Them All because every superstar dreams of being a part of the event.

While several superstars have had the honor of competing at the said event, there are not many names who have managed to do it consistently over the years.

On our list, we will discuss the seven superstars who have partaken in most matches at WrestleMania.

#7. John Cena is one of those WWE Superstars with most matches at WrestleMania- 15

John Cena has been one of the biggest WWE Supertars in the 21st century. It is evident from his impressive record at WrestleMania.

The Leader of Cenation first competed at the event in 2004 and defeated The Big Show for the United States Championship. The first time he suffered a defeat was in a Triple Threat match at WM XXIV against Randy Orton and Triple H, where the former pinned Cena to win.

Cena currently boasts a win-loss record of 10-5, which is quite impressive considering he lost his last two matches in 2018 and 2020 against The Undertaker and The Fiend respectively.

His other high-profile matches include his bouts against JBL, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The Rock.

#6. The Big Show - 17 matches

The Big Show is called the World's Largest Athlete, and there's no reason why he shouldn't be called as such. At a gigantic reach of 7 ft and a billed weight of more than 450 lbs, Show was very agile in the ring for a man of his size.

The Big Show, a.k.a. Paul Wight has contested 17 matches at WrestleMania. Though he seems like a force to be reckoned with, he has a poor win-loss record, having won only 5 of these matches.

Moreover, it was his seventh appearance at the event that resulted in his first victory.

#5. Randy Orton- 17 matches

Randy Orton is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. In his 18 years tenure with the sports entertainment giant, Orton has appeared in a total of 17 WrestleMania events. He holds a victory in seven of these matches.

The only time he didn't compete at The Showcase of The Immortals was in 2016 when he was suffering from a legit injury. The Viper scored a tremendous victory in his first-ever match at the event when he teamed up with Ric Flair and Batista against The Rock and Mick Foley.

He has also locked horns with WWE Legends like The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, AJ Styles, CM Punk, Kane, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Bray Wyatt. Though a match for Orton has not been announced for WrestleMania 38, we may see him compete for the 18th time in the event.

