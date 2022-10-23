7 WWE WrestleMania main eventers who are younger than the event itself 

WrestleMania has been an annual event for WWE for almost 40 years, as the company currently makes plans for the 38th annual event next April.

Over the years, the company has pushed for some interesting main events, with several allowing superstars who are younger than the event itself to compete.

Being part of WrestleMania's main event is a dream for many aspiring wrestlers, and the following list has already managed to accomplish this at such a young age.

#7. Ronda Rousey - age 33 - WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey main-evented just her second WrestleMania when she was part of the Winner Takes All match for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey came up short when she was pinned by Becky Lynch, who became the first person in the company to pin The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey was just 33 at the time and one of the youngest wrestlers to the main event, WrestleMania, in WWE history. After her loss, Rousey took a break from the company and didn't return until The Royal Rumble 2022.

#6. Charlotte Flair - age 33 - WrestleMania 35

After years of pushing to make a difference in WWE, Charlotte Flair was pushed in the first-ever Women's Main Event at WrestleMania. At the time, Charlotte had already been part of the company for more than a decade and had held numerous Championships, but this was the crowning achievement of the Women's Evolution.

At WrestleMania 35, at the age of 33 alongside Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair became one of the youngest wrestlers in history to enter the biggest event of the year.

#5. Becky Lynch - age 32 - WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch was one of the biggest factors in the Women's Evolution after she was repackaged as The Man. Lynch was then pushed into a feud against Ronda Rousey heading into WrestleMania 35. Charlotte Flair was later added and the three women stole the show, with Lynch being the youngest star in the match.

The women have since pushed forward and main evented for a second time after the match between the three women was so well received.

#4. Bianca Belair - age 31 - WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair wrestled her first WrestleMania match in 2020 after making her main roster debut just a year ago at WrestleMania 36. The RAW Women's Champion walked into the match as the challenger for Sasha Banks' SmackDown Women's Championship and was able to be victorious in a match that has since got both women an ESPY.

Belair made it clear why she was the future of the Women's Division when she was able to steal the show just at the age of 31.

#3. Roman Reigns - age 30 - WWE WrestleMania 31

Roman Reigns was once the first WWE Superstar to main event WrestleMania whilst being younger than the event itself when he stepped into the ring against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31.

Reigns has since gone on to be part of several more WrestleMania main events, now being the most popular active wrestler in the company. Reigns didn't win his debut WrestleMania main event, however, The Tribal Chief has since gone on to enjoy many victories on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

#2. Seth Rollins - age 29 - WrestleMania 31

Seth Rollins was the reason why Roman Reigns failed to come out on top at WrestleMania 31 after he made his way to the ring and cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract mid-match to make it a triple threat main event.

Rollins was then able to overcome the power of Brock Lesnar and Curb Stomped Roman Reigns, leaving the arena as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Interestingly, unlike Reigns, Rollins hasn't been able to main-event the biggest event of the year since.

#1. Sasha Banks - age 29 - WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks main-evented WrestleMania 37 at the age of just 29 years old, when she came up short against Bianca Belair. Banks put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line on night one of the shows, which was seen as one of the highlights of that night.

WWE's new two-night format has allowed two main events to take place each year instead of one, which meant that for the second time in history, the women of WWE main evented WrestleMania. Banks and Belair were the two youngest female wrestlers in history to do so.

Who do you think will be the main eventing WrestleMania next year? Have your say in the comments section below.

