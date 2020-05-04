The Bullet Club!

May 3rd, 2020 marks the 7-year anniversary of one of the most popular factions to have ever stepped foot into the professional wrestling business, the Bullet Club.

Initially formed by Irish wrestling sensation Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor in 2013, the Bullet Club has established itself as an iconic and revolutionary group throughout the seven years of its existence.

At the NJPW: Wrestling Dontaku 2013 event, Devitt and present Bullet Club OG, Bad Luck Fale was joined by Karl Anderson and Tama Tonga, as the four men announced the inception of an all-gaijin faction in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Since that day fateful day in Fukuoka, Japan, the Biz Cliz has changed the game forever and throughout the years, we've seen some of the biggest names in the business align themselves with the group.

The Bullet Club has had quite the global presence in the world of pro wrestling and former notable members of the faction are currently a part of the present-day WWE, ROH, and AEW roster, as well.

During the group's seven-year tenure so far, Bullet Club members have had the privilege of holding titles and championships all around the world, specifically in countries like the US, Japan, and Mexico. And having the services of some of the household names in the business, the faction has also had a few world champions in their ranks, over the years.

With that being said, let us take a look back at seven Bullet Club members who have held World Championships with the faction.

Honorable Mention: Robbie Eagles - WSW World Championship

The Sniper of the Skies in action against Jushin Liger

In November of 2018, Robbie Eagles captured his first singles championship under World Series Wrestling, the same promotion which helped him get recognized by New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Bullet Club in the first place.

Eagles, who had made quite the impact as a member of the BC, won the WSW World Championship from Austin Aries and as a result, became the only Bullet Club star after The Young Bucks to win a title under the Australia-based promotion.

#7 AJ Styles - RPW British Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles

Following his historic stint with TNA/Impact Wrestling, AJ Styles made his return to the Independent Circuit and simultaneously also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling as the newest front-runner of the Bullet Club.

While Styles was considered as the "leader" of the faction (despite him repeatedly claiming that he never was), 'The Phenomenal One' did enjoy a quality run on the Independent Circuit, wrestling for promotions such as Chikara, CZW, and even PWG.

However, it was under British promotion Revolution Pro Wrestling where Styles made history, as he became the first Bullet Club Superstar to hold the RPW British Heavyweight Championship when he defeated future Bullet Club member Marty Scurll on 14th June 2015 at RevPro: Summer Sizzler, to win the title.

As the tog dog of RevPro UK, Styles enjoyed a formidable run as the promotion's champion and eventually dropped the title to Zack Sabre Jr. in early 2016 when he made his return to the UK.

In the aftermath of his loss, Styles would tease entering the 2016 Royal Rumble Match (which he eventually did) and within the space of a few days, 'The Phenomenal One' had marked the end of his run as a member of the Bullet Club.