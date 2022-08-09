8 British superstars who should be part of WWE Clash at the Castle 

Clash at the Castle will be the first major WWE premium live event to be held in the United Kingdom since 1992. For many of the fans in attendance at the Principality Stadium in Wales, it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It will thus be up to the company to give them a thrill ride they will never forget.

One of the best ways to please the Cardiff crowd will be to heavily feature British Superstars. Just as they do with Mansoor whenever the company visits Saudi Arabia, the company should allow these talents to compete in front of their home crowd. The pride of representation would also give fans an extra reason to get invested in the show.

Here are eight superstars from the British Isles who should feature at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#8 & #7: Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop have been in limbo ever since the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles were vacated. They have barely featured on RAW since teaming up, and neither has competed at a premium live event since Elimination Chamber. Clash at the Castle is the perfect stage to shoot them back to prominence.

The tournament for the vacated women’s tag titles begins on the August 8 episode of RAW, with its finals expected to be held in Cardiff. It would make sense for the duo to have a strong run and reach the finals.

At the event itself, WWE has a number of options, including having them win in a feel-good moment or making the team implode as a way of reverting Nikki A.S.H. to her popular Nikki Cross persona.

#6, #5 & #4: Sheamus, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland

Time up for the brawling brutes?

Sheamus is currently without a match at Clash at the Castle after failing to win a Undisputed WWE Universal qualifying match against Drew McIntyre.

The two old rivals put on a trademark brawling exhibition in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match, with McIntyre prevailing despite interference from Pete "Butch" Dunne. The Brawling Brutes will therefore have to find another way into the Cardiff event.

Rumblings on the rumor mill suggest that Butch will turn on his stablemates and revert to his Bruiserweight persona. A triple threat match between the trio could be the way to go with this. If anyone deserves to be showcased in front of an eager British crowd, it’s the former 685-day NXT UK champion.

#3: WWE legend William Regal

A legendary name for a historic occasion

William Regal is one of the greatest British stars in WWE history. Over a nearly two-decade career in the promotion, Regal excelled as an in-ring competitor, manager, authority figure and backstage official. He has since moved to AEW after being released in 2021.

Although he is in a rival promotion, it would be incredibly wholesome to have the Blackpool Combat Club manager appear at Clash at the Castle in some capacity. Even a short video package similar to those sent by Bryan Danielson and Paul Wight at John Cena’s 20th anniversary celebration would be a great fan service.

#2: Wade Barrett

WWE Clash at the Castle needs a little bit of Bad News

Many in the WWE Universe believe that Wade Barrett should have been the first British world champion in the company. The Nexus leader was arguably on track to achieve this before the group’s infamous loss at Summerslam 2010 killed the stable’s momentum. Barrett is now a color commentator in NXT 2.0, a role in which he excels.

Having Barrett on commentary at Clash at the Castle would give a British voice to the show. It would also honor his in-ring career and allow him a rare opportunity to participate in a big premium live event on his home soil.

#1: Welsh former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth Even if it was a one off deal, it would be a shame if Tegan Nox isn't given the opportunity to wrestle in Cardiff. Even if it was a one off deal, it would be a shame if Tegan Nox isn't given the opportunity to wrestle in Cardiff. https://t.co/hfstLxvAAG

Tegan Nox was released from WWE in 2021 due to budget cuts a few months after being called up to SmackDown. The Welsh superstar was half of one of the most popular tag teams in NXT with Shotzi, with the duo becoming one-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

Nox has kept a relatively low profile since her release from the company, but at only 27 years old, the former superstar likely still has her best years in front of her.

Having the Welsh star at Clash at the Castle would surely get a positive crowd reaction. She could return to help her former tag team partner or debut a new character in front of 72,000 of her countrymen. Even a one-off return to make a post-match save would create an unforgettable moment for the Cardiff crowd.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell