8 Current and former WWE Superstars who have become parents in 2021

The recent lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic has created something of a baby boom all over the world and of course, the wrestling business has been affected along with WWE.

Several current and former WWE Superstars have revealed that they are expecting a child in the coming months, whilst others have announced the arrival of the newest member of their family.

The likes of Kofi Kingston, Mustafa Ali, Ronda Rousey, and Lacey Evans are all set to welcome new family members by the end of 2021, whilst several other current and former WWE stars have already announced their child's arrival.

The following list looks at just eight current and former WWE Superstars who have welcomed children over the past seven months, with many of these superstars becoming parents for the first time.

#8 and #7. Former WWE Superstars Renee Paquette (Young) and Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose)

Jon Moxley left WWE back in 2019 after he made the decision not to re-sign with the company after his contract expired following WrestleMania 35.

Under the name Dean Ambrose, the former star had been part of the company for more than seven years after debuting on the main roster back in 2012 but has since made the move over to AEW.

Whilst working for WWE, Moxley met his future wife Renee Young, who followed her husband out of the exit door just a year later. Following SummerSlam in 2020, she left the company and is now known under her real name Renee Paquette.

In the fall of 2020, Jon Moxley announced that they were expecting their first child in a nonchalant, throwaway line on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Paquette later confirmed this when she revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

She kept the WWE Universe updated throughout her pregnancy on her Instagram page, and announced the arrival of her daughter last month. Paquette made the announcement on her Twitter page alongside a plug for her latest podcast on the 15th of June.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

The former WWE Superstars have kept much of the information regarding their daughter as private as possible, but it was confirmed by Paquette that the couple had decided to name their daughter Nora.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das