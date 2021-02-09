8 current WWE Superstars who are yet to win a WrestleMania match

WrestleMania is the biggest stage in professional wrestling. It's where careers are defined, and legacies are made. There were unprecedented runs with certain Superstars like The Undertaker, with The Phenom having a whopping 25-2 record.

With a Superstar like Shawn Michaels, he was "Mr. WrestleMania", because no Superstar in WWE history knew how to steal the show at The Grandest Stage of Them All the way he did.

WrestleMania is the stage for coronations, breakout moments, star-making performances, and more. But several Superstars haven't picked up big solo wins at WrestleMania at all. There are Superstars like Jeff Hardy, who only won his first WrestleMania match in 2017 when he returned alongside Matt Hardy.

This list, however, focuses on current WWE Superstars and their poor WrestleMania records. Some of the entries on this list might be quite surprising:

#8. Sasha Banks - WrestleMania record: 0-5

Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 35.

Sasha Banks knows how to steal the show, but she has never had a successful night at WrestleMania. She made her WrestleMania debut in 2016, competing against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the newly-introduced WWE Women's Championship (later renamed the RAW Women's Championship). Many felt that Sasha Banks, along with Flair and Lynch, stole the show at WrestleMania 32.

It was a big boost for the Women's division, which went on to receive increasingly important spots at WrestleMania. The following year in 2017, Sasha Banks unsuccessfully challenged for the RAW Women's Championship in a Fatal-4-Way match that was eventually won by the defending Champion Bayley.

A year later, Sasha Banks found herself in a low spot on the WrestleMania card. She was part of the Women's Battle Royal and didn't win it. In 2019 at WrestleMania 35, she walked in as the Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bayley.

The duo would lose the Tag Team titles to The IIconics Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in another Fatal-4-Way match. It was rumored that Sasha Banks had a breakdown backstage after WrestleMania 35, reportedly unhappy with the result. However, Peyton Royce refuted that claim, stating that Banks celebrated with her backstage. Sasha Banks has since made it the subject of jokes online.