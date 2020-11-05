8 Hall of Famers who never won a single Championship in WWE

The WWE Hall of Fame is a pretty prestigious group to belong to. However, just because it's WWE's alone, that doesn't mean that their inductees get brought in for their accomplishments with the company and nothing else.

In fact, a great deal of those inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame had more success outside of the company than otherwise. Going further than that, there are some legends who never even held a title in WWE, whether it's their World Championship, Intercontinental Championship, or even the 24/7 Championship.

Bam Bam Bigelow, Stan Hansen, The Rock 'n' Roll Express and others are part of this surprising list. Today we'll take a look at some surprising members in that exclusive club, starting with one of the greatest commentators in WWE history.

#8 Jerry "The King" Lawler (WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2007)

The King

One of the most beloved professional wrestlers around, Jerry "The King" Lawler has had a legendary in-ring career. The King of Memphis is a heavily decorated athlete, holding gold in the AWA, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Memphis Championship Wrestling (obviously), and all kinds of titles throughout the NWA.

Through the seventies and eighties, there were few professional wrestlers held in higher esteem than The King. So when he made his way to the WWE, then WWF, it was assumed that he'd have some success as a competitor.

That wasn't the case, and though he had some feuds with legends like Bret Hart and Tazz, his run in WWE is best remembered for his work alongside Jim Ross, Vince McMahon, Michael Cole and more at the commentary desk.

Jerry Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 alongside his close friend JR, Mr. Perfect, Dusty Rhodes, The Wild Samoans and more in what was a blockbuster class of Hall Of Fame inductees. Considering his success in other promotions, it's pretty shocking that he never held a championship in WWE.