8 main roster feuds for Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre could have some truly memorable matches in the near future.

by Joe Campbell Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2017, 18:57 IST

McIntyre resides in NXT for now, but for how long?

Drew McIntyre has put the WWE Universe on notice, since returning to the company just under 2 months ago. Assigned to the NXT brand, McIntyre has gone on to reinforce the widely held opinion that he has always had the talent to become a huge star, but was simply never given the right opportunities to prove his worth.

Currently working towards receiving an opportunity against Bobby Roode, the NXT Champion, McIntyre has plainly improved immeasurably since his last WWE run which he ended in miserable fashion as a member of 3MB, an ill-remembered lower card act at best.

Upon leaving the WWE and going on to test himself around the world in promotions such as TNA, Evolve and ICW, McIntyre has established himself as one of the industry's biggest all-around talents. Armed with solid mic skills, a great look and now one of the best entrance themes in the entire business (seriously, check it out if you haven’t heard it), McIntyre seems primed to make a huge impact on WWE, once he arrives on the main roster.

There's no doubting that there's a lot of unfinished business left in NXT for McIntyre to attend to, but once his time in developmental is done, where should he go from there? There is an abundance of WWE superstars would now love to get their hands on Drew McIntyre, and vice versa. With no further ado, we present 8 exciting possibilities for future feuds.

#8 Sheamus

The rough, brash Irishman would make a superb opponent for Drew McIntyre

On paper, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre doesn't sound particularly appealing, but it is highly likely that this pair could surprise everybody. Whether anybody wants to admit it or not, Sheamus has made it a habit of dragging entertaining matches from the most unlikely sources.

He's had enthralling collisions with everybody from Roman Reigns to Big Show, and his brawling, hard-hitting style would complement McIntyre's style very nicely. Both men are large, bruising athletes who prioritise beating somebody up over the aesthetics on display while doing so, and this will make their match something of a rarity in modern-day WWE. Sheamus and McIntyre are extremely similar, even down to the fact that they both use a high-impact kick as a finisher.

Sometimes, a match between two superstars of the same in-ring style fails to deliver for a multitude of reasons, but McIntyre and Sheamus both have the talent and the hunger to make sure that doesn't happen. Give them a good story to work with, or even throw the UK Championship onto McIntyre and let Sheamus try to claim it for the Irish, and there will be guaranteed fireworks.

