5 TNA stars who should go to WWE and 5 WWE stars who should go to TNA

It's time for a Superstar Shake-Up of a different kind..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 09:13 IST

Can the two co-exist?

Impact Wrestling has suffered immensely over the last few years, with a mixture of poor funding and poor management leading them to the edge of collapse. Thankfully for our industry, they seem to be slowly turning things around, with the last few months of television, showing that they do have signs of life left in them.

Of course, it’s going to take more than just a few shows here and there to convince everyone that they’re on the path to glory once more, but they’re on the right tracks and that is the most important thing. Despite this, as a company, TNA are going to need more firepower and there’s one place in particular that can help provide them with that: WWE.

Obviously, they wouldn’t be doing it intentionally, but any released stars can always seek comfort in the knowledge that TNA would probably feature them a little bit more. On the flip side, there’s a wealth of talent on Impact Wrestling that could thrive in the next few years if they take the next step up in their career by signing with Vinnie Mac

With all that being said, here are five TNA stars who should go to WWE followed by five WWE stars who should go to TNA.

#1 Abyss

The Monster deserves a run in the big time

The Monster Abyss is well past his prime on TNA, with the hardcore ‘legend’ of sorts once being groomed to come over to WWE many a moon ago for a feud with The Undertaker. That, of course, didn’t materialise and instead, we’ve had several years of him parading around with a mixed identity crisis as Joseph Park.

That’s all well and good, but given the notoriety of his character we feel as if he could do some top work over in WWE – if only for a year. You could make him Broken Matt Hardy’s buffer, have him be a singles star, or you could even have him be one of Bray Wyatt’s newest disciples over in The Wyatt Family.

The possibilities are endless.

Moose!