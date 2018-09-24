Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 Matches that have been announced for WWE Television this week

Top 5 / Top 10
24 Sep 2018

Image result for dolph ziggler and drew mcintyre raw tag team titles
The Raw Tag Team Titles will be on the line this week.

Matches for Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, NXT, & the Mixed Match Challenge have all been announced. This week on WWE television the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, Hideo Itami, The Miz, & Tommaso Ciampa will be in action. There will even be a Raw Tag Team Title match, this week.

#8 NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs Otis Dozovic

Image result for tommaso ciampa vs otis dozovic
Otis Dozovic will have the biggest singles match of his career this week on NXT.

A couple of weeks ago, Heavy Machinery had an altercation with Tommaso Ciampa about the Aleister Black incident. Due to this altercation, William Regal made a non-title match between Otis Dozovic and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa on this week's episode of NXT.

This will be a good match that will show off how much potential Otis Dozovic has while allowing Tommaso Ciampa to have his first match since NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.



Contact Us Advertise with Us