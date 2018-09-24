8 Matches that have been announced for WWE Television this week

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.32K // 24 Sep 2018, 09:35 IST

The Raw Tag Team Titles will be on the line this week.

Matches for Monday Night Raw, 205 Live, NXT, & the Mixed Match Challenge have all been announced. This week on WWE television the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Mustafa Ali, Hideo Itami, The Miz, & Tommaso Ciampa will be in action. There will even be a Raw Tag Team Title match, this week.

#8 NXT: Tommaso Ciampa vs Otis Dozovic

Otis Dozovic will have the biggest singles match of his career this week on NXT.

A couple of weeks ago, Heavy Machinery had an altercation with Tommaso Ciampa about the Aleister Black incident. Due to this altercation, William Regal made a non-title match between Otis Dozovic and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa on this week's episode of NXT.

This will be a good match that will show off how much potential Otis Dozovic has while allowing Tommaso Ciampa to have his first match since NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 4.

