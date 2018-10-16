×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

8 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week(15 October 2018) 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.54K   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:58 IST

Raw managed to become boring once again.
Raw managed to become boring once again.

After a great episode of Monday Night Raw last week, fans were hopeful that WWE would continue that trend this week by indulging them with some more fresh content. But as usual the WWE Universe were fools for thinking that WWE would do something good twice, as Raw this week felt like every other Raw this year, it was repetitive, boring and extremely uneventful.

And one could say that WWE is saving their booking surprises for Smackdown Live's 1000 episode, it doesn't excuse the fact that Raw has been a terrible show over the course of this year. Other than a few important things that happened like Drew McIntyre kicking Braun Strowman's ass and Ronda Rousey delivering a heated promo, you could skip this Raw and not have missed a thing.

And one could say that WWE is saving their booking surprises for Smackdown Live's 1000 episode, it doesn't excuse the fact that Raw has been a terrible show over the course of this year. Other than a few important things that happened like Drew McIntyre kicking Braun Strowman's ass and Ronda Rousey delivering a heated promo, you could skip this Raw and not have missed a thing.

And one could say that WWE is saving their booking surprises for Smackdown Live's 1000 episode, it doesn't excuse the fact that Raw has been a terrible show over the course of this year. Other than a few important things that happened like Drew McIntyre kicking Braun Strowman's ass and Ronda Rousey delivering a heated promo, you could skip this Raw and not have missed a thing.

And one could say that WWE is saving their booking surprises for Smackdown Live's 1000 episode, it doesn't excuse the fact that Raw has been a terrible show over the course of this year. Other than a few important things that happened like Drew McIntyre kicking Braun Strowman's ass and Ronda Rousey delivering a heated promo, you could skip this Raw and not have missed a thing.



1 / 9 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Shield Authors of Pain Roman Reigns Seth Rollins Leisure Reading
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
7 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week 
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 1st October, 2018
RELATED STORY
8 match grades for Monday Night Raw (21 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw September 3, 2018: 5 Better Things that WWE could...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
Grading each match on Raw this week (10 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
Five Moments From This Week's Raw That Made The Fans Smile 
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting Things Dean Ambrose Could Do Tonight On...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW- 17 September, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 10th September 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us