8 mistakes WWE made on Raw this week(15 October 2018)

Raw managed to become boring once again.

After a great episode of Monday Night Raw last week, fans were hopeful that WWE would continue that trend this week by indulging them with some more fresh content. But as usual the WWE Universe were fools for thinking that WWE would do something good twice, as Raw this week felt like every other Raw this year, it was repetitive, boring and extremely uneventful.

And one could say that WWE is saving their booking surprises for Smackdown Live's 1000 episode, it doesn't excuse the fact that Raw has been a terrible show over the course of this year. Other than a few important things that happened like Drew McIntyre kicking Braun Strowman's ass and Ronda Rousey delivering a heated promo, you could skip this Raw and not have missed a thing.

