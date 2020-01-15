7 possible surprise entrants for Royal Rumble 2020

Ray Tang FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 15, 2020

Jan 15, 2020 IST SHARE

CM Punk recently made his first appearance on a WWE program in six years.

WrestleMania is less than three months away, with the main event usually featuring the winner of a Royal Rumble match challenging for their desired title. Aside from deciding the main event at WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has enough action to start or even reignite several feuds in one match. However, the thing that makes the Royal Rumble match one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year is how unpredictable it is, with no one knowing who comes out and in what order.

While the Royal Rumble match primarily consists of wrestlers on the main roster, part of the appeal of the match is the number of surprise entrants. In last year’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, Nia Jax shocked the WWE Universe when she attacked R-Truth, taking his spot, and becoming the first woman in seven years to enter a Men’s Royal Rumble, and fourth overall in history.

With less than two weeks to go until the 33rd edition of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view heads into Houston, Texas, there are only seventeen confirmed male entrants and four confirmed female entrants for the titular match. This still leaves plenty of potential opportunities for surprise entrants that could shock, confuse or just generate one of the biggest reactions of the night.

#7 Edge

Edge won the Royal Rumble in 2010.

In one of Edge’s most memorable nights of his career, at WrestleMania XXVII, the superstar successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio. However, in the wake of the success, less than two weeks later, Edge gave one of the most emotional speeches in WWE history when he announced his forced retirement from wrestling at the very young age of 37. Just one year later, he was inducted in the Hall of Fame class of 2012.

The prospect of Edge returning to the WWE in a wrestling capacity was unprecedented for many years until recently when Edge reportedly signed a contract with WWE for an in-ring return. Although some Hall of Famers from the WWE tend to leave their induction as their last appearance on a WWE program, Edge has sporadically made appearances in the WWE, with his last appearance being as recent as last years’ SummerSlam delivering a spear to Elias, suggesting he may still be able to wrestle in some capacity.

Despite Edge proactively denying this, rumors are continuing to circle about Edge returning to the WWE. Furthermore, when Randy Orton was feigning an injury to attack AJ Styles on the 30th December episode of Raw, out of all of the wrestlers that were forced to retire due to injury, the one wrestler he happened to name was none other than the Rated-R Superstar. Is this perhaps a hint at the return of Edge?

1 / 7 NEXT