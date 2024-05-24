8 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - King and Queen of the Ring, injured star returns, and more

WWE Network and Peacock have had ups and downs week lately. If there is a big premium live event, that week's content load grows considerably. On weeks without a big show, however, there is often very little content.

Thankfully, the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event will be held this week. That means the weekend will be quite busy, but even the weekdays had a slight bump. Monday did not, however, as it just featured an episode of RAW Talk. A past NXT upload was then added to the archives on Tuesday.

Wednesday picked up a bit with a new episode of WWE's The Bump featuring JBL and a month-old episode of RAW. Lastly, Thursday was busier than usual with both an episode of The Ultimate Show and This Week In WWE being made available on-demand.

Things won't be slowing down over the next few days either. Eight full-length shows will be streaming on both over-the-top platforms. This article will break down each one so you know what to check out.

Below are eight shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#8. La Previa & #7. WWE's The Bump, two shows will air to hype up and recap a big PLE

Two shows will air this weekend to add interest to the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Both of the programs will stream on social media, YouTube, and, of course, WWE Network and Peacock.

A new episode of La Previa will be available on-demand on Saturday, May 25, 2024. It will be accessible at around 10 AM EST. As a reminder, this is a Spanish-language show featuring interviews with current stars to hype up the next premium live event.

Meanwhile, a new episode of WWE's The Bump will also be added on-demand. The show featuring Megan Morant, Sam Roberts, and Ryan Pappolla will air on Sunday, May 26, 2024, and will break down the big events from the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

#6. King and Queen of the Ring & #5. Countdown to King and Queen of the Ring

Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul

The biggest hook of the weekend will be the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. This big show will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The main program will start at 1 PM EST and the event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The show is going to be stacked. The main event will see Cody Rhodes defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul, and Becky Lynch will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan. A Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship is also set to take place along with the finals for both the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Before the main show starts, a special two-hour Countdown to the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will stream on social media and both on-demand platforms. It is not yet clear if this will include any matches.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will arrive

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will soon be arriving on-demand. This includes Main Event, which first aired on Hulu, and Friday Night SmackDown, which previously aired on FOX.

WWE Main Event from May 9, 2024, will be added to the archives on Saturday, May 25, 2024. This show featured two tag team matches and a special guest commentary appearance from The Miz. The two bouts were the Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic and The Unholy Union vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Friday Night SmackDown from April 26, 2024, will arrive on Sunday, May 26, 2024. This was the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft and the show also saw Cody Rhodes compete in the main event. He went one-on-one with Carmelo Hayes in what was a great match.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Kale Dixon vs. Tank Ledger

A new episode of NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, May 24, 2024, beginning at 10 PM EST immediately following SmackDown on FOX. As usual, the video won't be added on-demand for Peacock subscribers after first streaming for around two weeks due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

Just two matches will be included in this week's edition of the series. The main event will see Kale Dixon, returning after a brutal assault from Bron Breakker on RAW, to take on Tank Ledger. Additionally, Jazmyn Nyx will go one-on-one with Lainey Reid.

#1. This Is Awesome will return

This Is Awesome will be returning with a brand-new episode later today on Friday, May 24, 2024. The video will arrive on-demand and stream at around 10 AM EST for subscribers of both WWE Network and Peacock.

This edition is perfectly timed for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The title is, This Is Awesome: Most Awesome King and Queen of the Ring Moments and it will presumably cover past King of the Ring tournaments and the Queen's Crown Tournament held a few years ago. Greg Miller will host the show.