8 Superstars Who Might Never Win a World Title in WWE

Will Nakamura ever win a world title?

WWE has a stacked roster which consists of several talented wrestlers from around the world. The presence of so many superstars increases the amount of competition. Thus, several deserving Superstars fail to get an opportunity to shine.

WWE’s main roster consists of 2 World titles, one for Smackdown Live (WWE Championship) and one for Raw (Universal Championship). While there are countless individuals with infinite potential, only a handful can win these World Titles.

However, winning a World Title doesn’t define a Superstar’s talent and potential. Razor Ramon/Scott Hall was one of the best Wrestlers in the 90’s but he never won a World Title in either WWF or WCW.

Here are 8 Superstars on the current main roster who will probably never win any of the World titles in WWE. Names like Bobby Lashley and Matt Hardy won’t be included in this list as they are former ECW Champions.

#8 Luke Harper

Luke Harper made his main roster debut in 2014 as a part of the Wyatt Family. Harper’s in-ring work has always been appreciated. Throughout his career, Harper has spent most of the time as a team player.

Harper got his first break as a singles Superstar when the Wyatt Family split in 2014. Harper went on to win the Intercontinental Championship from Dolph Ziggler and even represented the Authority at Survivor Series 2014.

In 2015, Harper joined Wyatt to reform the Wyatt Family. The Wyatt Family finally disbanded in 2017 leading to Harper turning face and becoming a singles competitor once again. His 2nd run as a solo Superstar was lackluster however and he disappeared shortly after Backlash 2017.

Harper then reunited with Rowan to form the Bludgeon Brothers and together, they dominated the Smackdown Live’s Tag Team Division for the better part of 2018 before Rowan got injured.

Harper has always proved himself to be a Talented Superstar both in the ring and on the mic but it seems like a World Title run in Harper's future is highly questionable. However, if Harper continues to get booked like a monster he was this year, then it would make up for that.

