8 superstars WWE refused to release 

Working for WWE is a dream for many pro wrestlers, but as we've witnessed over the years, not everyone is happy when they get to work for their dream corporation.

WWE has always focused on using a limited number of superstars, which leads to underutilisation of talent, or being involved in storylines they're not satisfied with.

This leads to a lot of superstars asking for their release from the company. However, not all of those requests are granted, and even if they are, it requires a lot of struggle.

Now, let's take a look at 8 superstars who WWE refused to let go.

# 8 Andrade El Idolo

“EL IDOLO” ANDRADE @AndradeElIdolo 🏼 The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼

AEW's Andrade El Idolo made his debut for WWE at NXT Takeover: The End in a winning effort against Tye Dillinger (now known as Shawn Spears in AEW) in 2016.

Two years later, Andrade, managed by Zelina Vega, was called up to the main roster, where captured the United States Championship.

He put on some great matches on the main roster, but as the years passed by, WWE ran out of plans for El Idolo.

During the fall of 2020, WWE decided to split Andrade and Vega, which led to nothing for the former United States Champion. Vega was released by WWE soon after that, while Andrade spent his time in catering.

In March 2021, Andrade requested his release from WWE, as he felt misused there. However, WWE denied his release request.

It looked like WWE was going to make him sit at home until his contract expired, but for some reason, they changed their mind and granted Andrade his release at the end of March.

Andrade made his AEW debut in the summer of the same year, and is now a part of the Andrade-Hardy Family Office in the company.

Edited by Pratik Singh