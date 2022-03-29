8 of The Undertaker's greatest WrestleMania matches

The Undertaker's entry into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday has been a long time coming. While the induction ceremony has typically been held alongside WrestleMania, this year it feels especially appropriate.

Other than maybe soon-to-be Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, there's probably no other superstar more associated with the Show of Shows than The Deadman.

Whether it's his unrivaled 21-year winning streak or simply having some of the greatest matches of all time - at WrestleMania or otherwise - you simply cannot think of the Showcase of the Immortals and not think of the guy who is, let's face it, an undead wizard.

Interestingly enough, the main event of this year's 'Mania features the only two men to have ever beaten The Phenom at the show. That would be Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania XXX) and Roman Reigns (three years later).

While the two have headlined the event before, the juxtaposition of the match and the Hall of Fame induction make this even more special.

Of course, this also means that this is the perfect time to look back at The Undertaker's greatest matches at 'Mania - eight of them, as a matter of fact. Let's start with one that was so good, it transcends even the show itself.

#8. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania 25

Something to consider here is that, before this match, The Undertaker had never actually defeated Shawn Michaels in a singles contest before - aside from a DQ victory on Raw back in 1997. This was The Deadman's opportunity to finally vanquish one of his biggest rivals - and on the Grandest Stage of them All.

That goal was eventually realized when The Phenom caught the Heartbreak Kid in mid-air following a moonsault attempt - and right into a Tombstone.

This wouldn't be the last time we would see these two face off at 'Mania, however.

#7. Undertaker vs. AJ Styles - WrestleMania 36

To be honest, probably the greatest thing about this match is that it's the dream match we never knew we wanted. The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles. The Phenom vs. the Phenomonal One. Two of the greatest stars of different generations facing off on the Grandest Stage of them All.

This particular stage wouldn't be in your standard ring, however. Because of the ongoing pandemic at the time, a live crowd at WrestleMania was pretty much a no-go. So, the feud between 'Taker and Styles would be settled in cinematic fashion: a Boneyard Match.

Both men put on a hell of a match, but in the end, The Deadman rode off into the moonlight with the victory in what would turn out to be his final WrestleMania performance.

For now.

#6. Undertaker vs. Randy Orton - WrestleMania 21

By the time The Undertaker reached his bout with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21, he was already 12 matches into his legendary winning streak. However, that year, it really seemed as if the Viper was set to be the one to end it.

This match is regarded as an underrated classic as, while he didn't come up with the victory, Orton more than held his own against a star who was already a legend at that point.

However, this was one legend the Legend Killer couldn't put away, as The Undertaker took his streak to 13-0, sealing the deal with a Tombstone piledriver.

#5. Undertaker vs. Batista - WrestleMania 23

While the Undertaker had conquered 15 WrestleManias in a row by the time the 23rd edition came around, only one of those was for a world championship. That changed in 2007, however, when he challenged Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Months prior, The Deadman claimed his first and only Royal Rumble match victory and the spoils that come with it.

The Animal wasn't intimidated - streak or no streak - and took the battle to The Phenom. Despite getting the upper hand on numerous occasions during their slugfest, Batista suffered the fate of all 'Taker's WrestleMania opponents before him - a Tombstone and a loss.

Unfortunately, it also came at the cost of his championship.

#4. Undertaker vs. Edge - WrestleMania XXIV

When WrestleMania XXIV came around, the Undertaker wasn't the only one with a winning streak at the Grandest Stage of them All. Edge was in the midst of his own 6-0 record, as well (yes, he didn't win the Money in the Bank ladder match at 'Mania 23, but he did gain the briefcase from Mr. Kennedy, so we're counting it).

Undertaker's third and final WrestleMania title match also came with another twist. It wasn't just about a championship - it was about revenge.

That same Money in the bank contract Edge won from Kennedy? He had cashed it in on 'Taker the year prior, taking The Deadman's World Heavyweight Championship from him. Now it was Edge holding the gold - and at risk of losing it to The Phenom.

Sadly for Edge, all the dirty tricks, all the outside interference from his Edgeheads, and all the grit in the world wasn't enough. In the end, Edge tapped out to the Hell's Gate and the Undertaker was World Heavyweight Champion.

#3. Undertaker vs. Triple H - WrestleMania XXVII

WrestleMania XXVII was actually The Game's second attempt to defeat The Deadman at the Show of Shows. The first bout took place at WrestleMania X-7 in 2001. While that match was fine on its own, it doesn't hold a candle to this No Holds Barred battle the two of them waged 10 years later.

Neither Triple H nor The Undertaker had been seen on WWE TV for some time in the lead-up to Mania XXVII. Promo videos had been airing, teasing the return of The Phenom for weeks. When 'Taker did make his return, however, so did the King of Kings.

In a tense, wordless exchange on Raw, Triple H challenged the Undertaker to a WrestleMania encounter - and The Deadman accepted.

The no-DQ match saw both men beat the absolute stuffing out of each other. The Game looked as if he was close to scoring the win, screaming at The Undertaker to "stay down!" as he repeatedly battered him.

Triple H eventually resorted to arming himself with his trademark sledgehammer. However, before he could use it, 'Taker pulled him into the Hell's Gate submission and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

The victory came at a cost, though, as The Deadman looked to be just that at the end. Unable to leave the ring under his own power, he was carried out by medical personnel - something that would fuel their bout a year later.

#2. Undertaker vs. Triple H - WrestleMania XXVIII

While he may have won his match against Triple H at WrestleMania XXVII, The Undertaker certainly didn't look like a winner. Following that battle, The Deadman vanished - and stayed that way for a year.

When the Show of Shows came calling 12 months later, 'Taker was ready, and he wanted to face The Game one more time.

There was just one problem - Triple H felt he had nothing to prove to the legend. He may have lost the match, but at least he was able to walk out of the ring with his head held high - something his opponent couldn't say.

The Phenom wasn't about to take no for an answer. Eventually, after weeks of being hounded, Triple H relented - under two conditions. First, Shawn Michaels would be the special guest referee. Second, the match would be held inside Hell in a Cell.

If their previous WrestleMania encounter was a battle, this one was an all-out war.

In the end, however, even with the help of Michaels, The Game simply couldn't overcome his rival. One Tombstone later and the Heartbreak Kid reluctantly made the three-count that put The Deadman at 20-0.

#1. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania XXVI

While a number of WWE Superstars put their championships on the line against 'Taker at WrestleMania, no match had more at stake than this one.

While he was defeated at 'Mania 25 by The Deadman, Michaels felt like he'd been nearly victorious. He simply needed one more chance. However, much like Triple H two years later, The American Badass didn't feel like the Showstopper deserved another shot.

Michaels tried everything. He desperately attempted to win the Royal Rumble in the hopes of challenging for The Phenom's World Heavyweight Championship. When that didn't pan out, he launched a surpise attack on his rival at Hell in a Cell, costing him said title to Chris Jericho.

The Deadman had finally had enough. He agreed to give Michaels one last chance to break The Streak. But Mr. WrestleMania had to risk something of his own - his career.

Much like the year prior, the Streak vs. Career match is considered one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time. Maybe even the greatest.

With both men teetering on the brink of exhaustion, Michaels could sense the end was near. With one last act of pride, HBK smacked 'Taker across the face - then found himself at the end of a Tombstone piledriver. The Streak was intact, a career was over, and fans had witnessed a classic.

What are your favorite Undertaker WrestleMania matches? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell