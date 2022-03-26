2 stars who defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania and 3 who should have

The Streak was one of the greatest attractions that WWE ever had. The Undertaker's matches were the highlight of WrestleMania every year. Some of the biggest names in professional wrestling history lined up to take a crack at his unblemished record at The Grandest Stage of Them All and failed in breathtaking contests.

When The Phenom was finally beaten at The Show of Shows, the audience was left in stunned silence. WrestleMania hasn't been the same ever since, even though the decision was probably warranted.

With that being said, here's a look back at the two superstars who beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania and three who probably should have:

#3 Superstar who should have beaten The Undertaker: CM Punk

CM Punk and The Deadman stole the show at WrestleMania 29

CM Punk's 434-day reign as WWE Champion was one of the best title runs in recent memory. The Straight Edge Superstar dropped the belt to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013 before losing a rematch to the Fast & Furious star at the Elimination Chamber event.

Following his incredible performances, he was given the honor of facing The Phenom at WrestleMania 29. Despite The Deadman being physically compromised and hobbled, Punk led the match and ensured that it stole the show. It was also one of the best bouts in the history of The Streak.

The Chicago native was eventually frustrated by creative and having to put over a slew of part-timers. A win against The Undertaker at WrestleMania would have been a just reward for CM Punk and might have kept him in WWE for longer.

#2 Superstar who beat The Deadman: Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar faced The Phenom at WrestleMania, the expectation was that he would be The Streak's 22nd victim. The buzz surrounding The Beast Incarnate following his 2012 return had worn off following unnecessary losses to John Cena and Triple H. The build didn't do Lesnar any favors either.

However, Vince McMahon took a last-minute call to put the former UFC Heavyweight Champion over at WrestleMania. Lesnar stunned the world and ended The Streak, leaving the audience in a stunned silence.

This remains one of the most iconic finishes to a match in WWE history and one that was over two decades in the making.

#2 Superstar who should have beaten The Deadman: Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was the World Heavyweight Champion in 2006 and was more of a badass in the ring than ever before. During this period, The Undertaker expressed his desire to work with the Olympic gold medalist and even stated that he was willing to lose at WrestleMania. However, Vince McMahon wasn't keen on the idea.

Angle was at the peak of his powers at the time and his stock would've been elevated considerably by beating The Undertaker at The Show of Shows. The Wrestling Machine was released and went onto join IMPACT Wrestling in October of 2006.

With a lighter schedule and the right external help, Angle could've remained with WWE and continued his legendary run.

#1 Superstar who beat The Deadman: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defeated The Deadman at WrestleMania 33

The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns in a passing of the torch match at WrestleMania 33. The bout was meant to serve as The Deadman's retirement and even had Jim Ross on commentary.

However, there was some malaise heading into the bout due to the poor build. WWE diluted what should have been a simple but effective story with its instance on using poorly-scripted terminology. The Phenom and Reigns spent the weeks before the bout quibbling about whose "yard" the ring was.

The Deadman was clearly injured heading into the bout, but he and the former Shield member did the best they could. The match dragged on before Reigns came away with the win. The visual of The Undertaker breaking character and leaving his hat in the ring was quite emotional.

#1 Superstar who should have beaten The Deadman: John Cena

For several years, there was a desire to see John Cena challenge The Undertaker to try and end The Streak. When the two WWE icons finally went up against each other at WrestleMania 34, The Phenom was past his prime inside the ring. The match lasted less than three minutes and saw The Undertaker squash the 16-time world champion.

During his run as a full-time star, Cena was a very successful performer despite being booed as a hard-core section of the crowd. He was a needle mover and impacted business metrics across the board.

However, when the West Newbury native's run as the top babyface was coming to end in 2013, there was an opportunity for WWE to make a huge impact by turning him heel ala Hulk Hogan in WCW. Nothing would have made John Cena more of a villain than being the one to finally end The Streak.

