WWE News: Kurt Angle almost broke Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 22

During an AMA on Reddit, Kurt Angle revealed that he almost broke the Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 22.

Kurt Angle, 2017 WWE Hall of Fame entrant, took part in a Reddit AMA and revealed interesting details about his WWE past.

Angle talked about a match with Chris Benoit that was one of his favourites, the “You Suck” chants and much more. However, Angle caught the attention of many WWE fans when he said that he almost beat the Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

Angle left the WWE shortly after the WrestleMania showdown between him and the Undertaker almost happened.

Instead of facing the Deadman at the Grandaddy of Them All, he faced Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight championship. It’s widely regarded as one of the best triple threat matches in WWE history.

The Pittsburgh-native wrestled his last match on August 8, 2006, against Sabu on the newly-revived ECW brand.

Here’s what Angle had to say about the time when he almost broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak:

“Undertaker did go to me in January of that year and said: ‘Listen, I think we should talk to Vince. I know you're champion . I know they don't want to go with me as champion, so I'm willing to lose if we have to. I never had that Wrestlemania match that I wanted and I know that I can have it with you.’ He encouraged me to talk with Vince. It was never thought of. Vince never thought of it. As a matter of fact, Vince shot it down right away! But it was an idea Undertaker had. It wasn't an idea I had. It wasn't an idea Vince was thinking of doing.”

Anything involving Undertaker and Angle would’ve succeeded greatly for the WWE. Both men are considered legends in the industry and had already cemented their positions as two of the very best in 2006.

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2017. He will be inducted alongside Rick Rude, The Rock-n-Roll express, Teddy Long and Diamond Dallas Page.

Angle has also been talking about an in-ring return, so a match between him and the Undertaker may not be completely out of question just yet.

If Angle would’ve conquered the streak at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar’s WWE return may not have had the historical impact it went on to have on the business.

Also, Angle may not have left the WWE had he beaten the streak. With WWE officials constantly changing their minds, the future would’ve been changed forever if Angle was chosen.

Kurt Angle always had a knack for entertaining the masses on a major level and a huge win like that at WrestleMania could’ve moved his career in an entirely different direction. If he stayed and never left for TNA, then perhaps TNA wouldn’t have succeeded. Angle was the first major star to wrestle there.

Once again, one decision by Vince McMahon changed the game forever.

