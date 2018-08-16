8 things that need to happen at SummerSlam 2018

This has the potential to be one of the best SummerSlam's in recent memory.

We are currently preparing for the next one amongst the WWE's 'Big Four' pay-per-view of the year in SummerSlam 2018. Stacked with a total 13 matches, this will be the first pay-per-view since WrestleMania 34 where all 9 Championship titles will be fought for. In case you don’t already know, here is what is scheduled so far for the ‘Biggest Party of the Summer’:

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship match).

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship match).

Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women’s Championship match).

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Championship match.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontintental Championship match).

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy (United States Championship match).

Bludgeon Brothers vs. The New Day (Smackdown Tag Team Championship match).

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Money in the Bank Contract)

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship match) (Pre-Show)

Rusev and Lana vs. Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega (Pre-Show)

B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championship match) (Pre-Show)

With so much excitement going on for SummerSlam 2018, this suggests that this pay-per-view has enough build up moving forward to the next big pay-per-view, Survivor Series. However, in order for this pay-per-view to be able to move the WWE Universe in the right direction, there are a number of things that absolutely needs to happen.

#8 *NEW* Champs

A New Day win will bring out the celebrations.

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan have been a wrecking ball since their return in late 2017. From The Usos to Team Hell No, the Bludgeon Brothers have steamrolled the entire SmackDown Tag Team division. Despite this much momentum, the Bludgeon Brothers’ appearances have become somewhat of an afterthought, wrestling with teams not even on the roster in the last two episodes of SmackDown.

The New Day, on the other hand, can do anything from attempting a pancake eating contest to commentating on a wrestling match and are still able to trend worldwide. The SmackDown Tag Team division is stacked with talent at the moment, so it makes sense for someone very popular with the WWE Universe to be on top of the division, which the Bludgeon Brothers unfortunately are not. Expect the gold to go back around The New Days waists.

