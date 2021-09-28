8 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Extreme Rules 2021: Former World Champion's move to SmackDown confirmed, Babyface star turns heel after 2 years

It was an eventful episode of RAW after Extreme Rules 2021. It was also the final show before the WWE Draft. In the upcoming episode of SmackDown, a two-part Draft will begin, and the first day will be on Friday, and it will pour on to RAW the coming Monday.

This means that this was the last RAW with this current roster. From next week onwards, there will be huge changes, with quite a few SmackDown stars moving over to the red brand.

However, what was most interesting about RAW this week was that there were more "Extreme" stipulation matches than Extreme Rules itself. When accounting for the brutal assault by Shayna Baszler, the overall show was more brutal than Sunday's pay-per-view.

Either way, here's what WWE subtly told us on the RAW after Extreme Rules 2021.

#8 Big E, Bobby Lashley, Goldberg, and the next big step on RAW

Big E and Bobby Lashley had their WWE Championship match to open RAW this week. It seemed like a significant bout since this was the official rematch two weeks after Big E dethroned Lashley on RAW.

The match was going well until Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, two former stablemates of The All Mighty, showed up wearing their Hurt Business shirts. They didn't get involved, but their presence alone was enough to distract Big E.

The other two members of The New Day, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, came out to even the odds, and the action spilled over to the ring, causing a disqualification. A furious Adam Pearce announced that the match wouldn't end like that and said Big E and Lashley will settle the feud inside a steel cage later on RAW.

Right before the last half hour of RAW, Goldberg cut a pre-taped promo, vowing to destroy Bobby Lashley for what he did to his son Gage. While nothing was announced, a rematch between Lashley and Goldberg is almost set for Crown Jewel 2021 next month.

The steel cage match proceeded, and while the other two Hurt Business members got involved, Kingston and Woods once again came out to even the odds. Once one-on-one, Big E and Bobby Lashley had a stellar match, with the WWE Champion retaining in an incredible main event.

Right after the bout, Big E was confronted by Drew McIntyre, who stood at the ramp and indicated that he was next in line. Now that Bobby Lashley is done with the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre can challenge for the title again.

For Bobby Lashley, it was the third time he suffered a clean pinfall in one week. This essentially confirms that he will be heading to SmackDown in the WWE Draft, possibly alongside other members of The Hurt Business.

