8 Things you didn't know about WWE Headquarters

13 Dec 2019, 21:37 IST

Did you know that Vince McMahon's office houses a T-Rex fossil?

WWE are set to leave their offices in Titan Towers in 2021, after spending nearly 36 years in the building. The company are moving their offices to much larger office complex nearby that can more easily house the employees.

With WWE finally set to leave Titan Towers, we decided to take a look at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT and take a look at some things fans may not know about the offices.

#8 Guests are not allowed inside

Only Superstars, staff and those with prior appointments are allowed inside

A lot of WWE fans would love the chance to go down to Stamford, CT and check out WWE Headquarters before WWE move to a new building in 2021. Unfortunately, a tour of WWE Headquarters is almost impossible.

Security at WWE headquarters are really strict and only Superstars and staff are allowed in. The only way to get in, if you aren't on the staff or a Superstar, is to have a prior business appointment. WWE don't even have any regular tours for fans either that could let you have an inside look at the home of WWE. The company did once hold a charity raffle with the winner getting a special guided tour of the building.

#7 It houses a massive gym which also doubles as a gym on Pokemon Go!

WWE HQ houses a massive gym

It's not a big surprise that WWE Headquarters house a massive gym inside. Both Vince McMahon and Triple H are obsessed with working out and it helps that the gym at WWE HQ is open to all employees and Superstars 24 hours a day. The gym also houses the latest training equipment.

Another interesting fact about the gym at WWE HQ is the fact that it was also a designated gym on Pokemon Go! Vince McMahon himself revealed this on Twitter, tweeting out a photo of a Ghastly inside the WWE HQ gym. Check out Vince's Tweet below:

I don’t care who you are … Get OUT of my weight room! #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/JLaB71nSKV — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 13, 2016

