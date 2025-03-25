8-time champion to give Gunther his first loss in 149 days? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and Gunther is confident, to say the least. His opponent, Jey Uso, is 0-3 against him. However, he could be handed a shocking defeat before The Show of Shows. The defeat could come at the hands of an eight-time champion and mark his first loss in 149 days.

Ad

Following last night's episode of RAW, it was announced that Jimmy Uso would go one-on-one with Gunther next week. Should The Ring General lose, it would be his first loss since WWE Crown Jewel, where he fell to Cody Rhodes. The big question, though, is whether it is a possibility.

The answer is "No." Although Jimmy Uso is on his own path to winning his first singles title, it is unlikely he will pick up the win over Gunther. WWE would not want to give Jimmy such a huge win before WrestleMania 41, especially considering his brother, as mentioned earlier, has never defeated the World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Instead, it is far more likely that Jimmy will put up a fight, lose to The Ring General, get beaten down, and then serve as a reason that fuels Jey Uso's desire to win even more.

Gunther was rocked by a slap from Jimmy Uso on RAW

The reason why Gunther is facing Jimmy Uso next week has to do with what happened on RAW last night. The Ring General attacked The Usos after their match with A-Town Down Under, leaving Jey distraught.

Ad

The former Intercontinental Champion was reminded of his botch from last week's episode, where he tripped while attempting a dive to the outside. Later on, the World Heavyweight Champion met with Jimmy Uso backstage.

The two went back and forth, but after the Austrian star brought up Jey's botch, Jimmy delivered a thundering slap. He made things that much more personal with The Ring General, upping the ante for their match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week on RAW. Safe to say, pride is on the line for both men, and a loss would be nothing short of devastating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE