8-time champion must help Jey Uso win the World Championship at WWE Backlash France

Jey Uso's popularity on Monday Night RAW is something not many superstars have been able to amass. Not only has he won over the WWE Universe, but it seems like he has also impressed WWE officials. Hence, Jey has received a world title shot against Damain Priest at Backlash 2024 in France.

While this match will be Jey's second opportunity at the World Heavyweight Championship, the odds of him winning are slim due to a possible interference from The Judgment Day. However, there is a way Jey can counter the potential threat, and that involves an eight-time champion helping him.

The name in question is Jimmy Uso. After Jey Uso defeated Jimmy at WrestleMania 40, the rivalry between the two brothers has seemingly come to an end. Hence, this is the perfect opportunity for Jimmy to step up and reconcile with his brother by helping him against The Judgment Day.

If Jimmy is successful in rekindling his relationship with Jimmy, he could use it to his advantage against The Bloodline and Tama Tonga. After all, what Solo Sikoa and Tonga did to Jimmy on last week's SmackDown is something the latter would not forget.

Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso could reunite to go after tag team gold

If Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso do end up reuniting, there is also a possibility that Jimmy might abandon his plans of seeking revenge against The Bloodline and Tama Tonga. Instead, he and Jey could reform The Usos and go after the new World Tag Team Championship.

When one looks at professional wrestling history, The Usos have arguably been one of the greatest tag teams ever. Therefore, it would only make sense for them to hold the new tit and further etch their name in WWE and pro wrestling history.

Jimmy Uso can add a new layer to his character by helping Jey Uso

While Jey Uso has been known as a man who delivers, the same can't be said about Jimmy Uso. Unlike Jey, Jimmy hasn't been able to establish himself as a main event solo superstar. One major reason behind the same has been the crowd seemingly not liking Jimmy.

This is why by helping Jey, Jimmy Uso could turn the tide in his favor and get the fans to cheer for him. In doing so, Jimmy will add a new layer to his character and might go on to find the fame his brother did. However, for all this to happen, Jimmy needs to try and help Jey at Backlash.

