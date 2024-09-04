8-time champion to return after 147 days on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential surprise for Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa has had a smooth go of things recently on SmackDown. Despite a minor setback at SummerSlam in the form of a returning Roman Reigns, The Street Champion has re-established his dominance in recent weeks. Now, he can turn his attention to bigger things. But Solo may be in for a surprise this week, as an eight-time champion may return after 147 days to confront him.

The three-time RAW Tag Team Champion and five-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion in question is Solo Sikoa's brother, Jimmy Uso. The 39-year-old has been absent from WWE TV since the April 12, 2024, episode of the Friday Night Show. Following his defeat to Jey Uso at The Show of Shows, Jimmy was brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga and was banished from The Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso's departure coincided with a real injury he had sustained. However, he has been medically cleared to return. With that in mind, the talented star might just make his presence felt this week on the blue brand, where he could potentially butt heads with Solo Sikoa.

Fans were expecting Jimmy's return in Berlin but were left disappointed. That said, a potential return this week is also nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell how things unfold!

Solo Sikoa is unlikely to challenge Cody Rhodes at Bad Blood

Whether Jimmy Uso returns or not remains to be seen, but that won't be on Solo's mind right now. As mentioned earlier, after removing Roman Reigns from the picture, at least for now, The Street Champion has his sights set on bigger things. And in this case, the bigger thing is the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Sikoa has vowed to bring the title back to The Bloodline. All signs suggest that he and Cody Rhodes will clash again. However, that may not happen at the upcoming PLE. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes vs. Sikoa is not in the books for WWE's next PLE, Bad Blood 2024.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store in the coming weeks.

