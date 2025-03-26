8-time world champion to return after 14 years at WWE WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

The month of April comes with WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Universe. There is much excitement surrounding the company's marquee event, and plenty of surprises are expected. With that in mind, could one surprise be the return of an eight-time world champion after 14 years?

The eight-time world champion in this scenario is Gail Kim. The former one-time WWE Women's Champion and seven-time TNA Knockouts Champion was recently fired by the Nashville-based company. This has sparked interest over a possible WWE return at WrestleMania 41. The last time Kim was in the Sports Entertainment giant was back in 2011. She left the company after her contract expired, but a return now is highly unlikely for a couple of reasons.

Considering that WWE and TNA are currently in a partnership, hiring the recently fired Gail Kim will set a bad precedent. Additionally, veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter confirmed in a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that one of the reasons Kim was fired by TNA was because of its partnership with the Stamford-based promotion.

Taking all this into consideration, it is highly unlikely that Kim will return at WrestleMania 41. That being said, one can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Several former superstars could return at WrestleMania 41

Although Gail Kim's return is unlikely, other former WWE stars can make their presence felt at WrestleMania 41. As things stand, there are two free agents, in particular, who stand out. They are Malakai Black and Miro, both of whom were recently released by AEW.

Rumors of their potential return have been spreading like wildfire. Furthermore, given WWE's aforementioned partnership with TNA Wrestling, some TNA stars, who previously worked with the Stamford-based company, could return at The Show of Shows. Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) and The Hardy Boyz come to mind.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to WrestleMania. However, only time will tell if any of these theories will be proven. That being said, the WWE Universe would do well to remain vigilant come April 19 and 20.

