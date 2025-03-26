Former Women’s Champion fired over issues with WWE-TNA partnership (Exclusive)

A former WWE Women's Champion was recently let go by TNA. The star in question is none other than Gail Kim. The shocking news prompted a wave of reaction from the wrestling community. Latest reports on the matter have surfaced.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter addressed Gail Kim's reported departure from TNA, attributing it to the company's partnership with WWE.

"I had heard today that it was something to do with the partnership between TNA and WWE. There's just something politically that may have happened in there. I don't know what it is. This is just what I've heard. Allegedly (it has do with) restructuring a lot of things now that the thing with WWE is (they) seem to be moving forward, even more so." [From 52:23 onwards]

Gail Kim had two separate stints with the sports entertainment juggernaut in the 2000s. Her first run lasted from 2002 to 2004. She joined TNA following her departure before returning to work under Vince McMahon in 2008. That run lasted until 2011.

The TNA-WWE partnership has already seen multiple crossovers with NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Tag Team Champion The Hardy Boys working with each other.

Fans will have to wait to see what's next in store for this working relationship and what the future holds for Gail Kim. It will be interesting to see whether Triple H will want to bring back Kim as part of his backroom staff.

