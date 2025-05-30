8-time WWE champion to cost Jacob Fatu his MITB qualifying match on SmackDown? Potenial angle explored

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Jacob Fatu clashing with Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat MITB qualifying match. The match was announced last week, and anticipation is already high among fans, as they are curious to see how the new Bloodline will get involved in this entire scenario.

Amid this, there are chances that eight-time WWE champion Jimmy Uso may cost the US Champion his MITB qualifying match on the blue brand. Big Jim locked horns with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo on last week's SmackDown, and suffered a loss with Rey Fenix on his side.

Besides, Jimmy has been engaged in a feud with Sikoa and since last year. The former Tag Team Champion might interfere in the qualifying match and cost Jacob Fatu the opportunity.

This would allow Jimmy to get vengeance for his loss in last week's episode of the blue brand. Additionally, it will be a statement from the Samoan Twin that he can stand strong against Solo Sikoa's faction.

As of now, Jimmy Uso doesn't appear to have a specific direction on the blue brand. Fans are worried whether Triple H has fumbled with Big Jim despite his rising popularity among fans.

Overall, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

A major real-life Bloodline member sent a message to Jacob Fatu before WWE SmackDown

This week, SmackDown will not only feature Jacob Fatu in action, but Naomi will also be in a significant showdown. The former Women's Champion will square off against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for a spot in the traditional Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

A few hours before the show, Jacob Fatu took his official X/Twitter account and reposted WWE's official post. He sent a message while tagging Naomi, and The Glow responded to him by quoting his catchphrase.

"FATUS ARE IN THE BUILDING TONIGHT 🩸🩸🩸🩸 @TheTrinity_Fatu @WWE."

It remains to be seen how things turn out for the pair in their respective Triple Threat matches tonight.

