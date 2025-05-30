Two former Legacy members to reunite, Bloodline betrayal, Bianca Belair turns heel? 4 Things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week

This week, WWE SmackDown will stream live from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. One of the biggest highlights of the night will be an appearance from the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Not only the Franchise Player, but Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to make his presence felt on the show. Also, as we are just a few days away from the Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live event, surprises are expected to take place on tonight's SmackDown.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

#4. Solo Sikoa may cost Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

United States Champion Jacob Fatu is set to lock horns against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat bout. The winner of this match will earn a spot in the forthcoming Men's MITB ladder match. Already, Solo Sikoa is qualified for the traditional match, which sparks the possibility of him costing Jacob in tonight's SmackDown.

It's conceivable that Solo may appear at the ringside during the match to aid the Samoan Werewolf. However, this may backfire on him, and instead, he costs the US Champion, leading to him suffering the loss.

This will indeed serve as a betrayal in the new Bloodline and will not be loved by Fatu. It could be similar to what happened on RAW this week, when Dominik Mysterio's actions unintentionally helped Seth Rollins qualify instead of Finn Balor.

#3. Bianca Belair may turn heel and help Naomi

Bianca Belair is officially advertised by the company to make his return in tonight's show. This will be the first time since her WrestleMania loss that The EST will appear on WWE television. One of the significant matches set for WWE SmackDown tonight is Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax clashing in a MITB qualifying match.

In a surprising twist, Belair may probably turn heel upon her return and aid The Glow to defeat The Storm and the Irresistible Force. This could unfold when Bianca pretends to be on the side of Jade, until she turns heel and helps Naomi to score the win.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks may challenge Street Profits for WWE Tag Team Titles

The Wyatt Sicks are back on SmackDown as they destroyed Street Profits and Fraxiom in the main event of the show last week. Disrupting the tag team title match implies that the sinister faction could be interested in pursuing their way as champions on the Friday Night show.

This escalates the chances of Wyatt Sicks potentially challenging the Street Profits in the upcoming SmackDown. Two members of the Uncle Howdy faction may challenge the WWE Tag Team Champions and try to dethrone them.

#1. Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes may reunite

Randy Orton suffered the loss against John Cena at WWE Backlash 2025. Now, Cody Rhodes is back on television and all ready to take revenge against the Franchise Player.

As Rhodes and Orton hold a great bond of friendship on television and in real life, fans may see the reunion of these two former Legacy members on SmackDown. For those who might not know, Randy and Cody previously worked in a faction as part of the Legacy during 2008-2009.

A reunion of them will allow both the stars to take vengeance against the 17-time World Champion on Friday Nights.

