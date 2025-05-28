Bianca Belair to return as heel to cost WWE star Money in the Bank qualifier on SmackDown? Exploring possible reunion

Since losing at WrestleMania 41, Bianca Belair has been absent from WWE. The EST faced off against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match, where the Genius of Sky retained her Women's World Championship. Now, fans are awaiting the return of Belair.

As we are heading towards Money in the Bank 2025, multiple qualifying matches are underway. In the upcoming SmackDown, Jade Cargill is set to face Nia Jax and Naomi, with the winner advancing to the women's traditional ladder match.

Amid this, there is a chance that Bianca Belair may return as a heel on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to cost Jade Cargill and reunite with Naomi. For those unaware, Naomi and Bianca were part of an association before Cargill exposed The Glow as the mystery attacker.

With The EST suffering a loss at WrestleMania, there are chances that she might return as a heel in the Stamford-based promotion. One of the ways for her heel turn could be that she cost The Storm the Money in the Bank qualifying match and reunites with the Bloodline member.

Recently, in a video, Bianca and Naomi were seen enjoying together personally, which sparked the chances of their reunion. Additionally, since the real-life Bloodline member is still engaged in a rivalry with Jade Cargill, if The EST and The Glow reunite, it's clear that she will cost Cargill the MITB qualifying match.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding Belair's return on the upcoming SmackDown. However, she is being promoted on WWE's official site, which escalates the chances of her imminent return.

Why is Bianca Belair absent from WWE?

The reason The EST has been absent from the sports entertainment juggernaut is due to the unfortunate injury she sustained at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. According to reports, Belair has been out after suffering several broken fingers in her 'Mania match.

This is the reason why the former Women's Champion has been away from in-ring action and has not been part of television since WrestleMania. Currently, Bianca has been rehabbing and is expected to make her return soon to WWE.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline evolves when The EST of WWE returns. Also, what plans does Triple H have for Bianca ahead of her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion?

