Bianca Belair breaks character while being absent from WWE; seen with current rival, veteran superstar, and Tiffany Stratton

Bianca Belair was seen alongside her former tag team partner-turned-arch-rival, Naomi. In a video shared by Natalya, the two superstars were seen hanging out with each other.
Belair and Naomi had a fallout after the latter was revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker. Back in November 2024, Naomi took Cargill out of action and became Belair's new tag team partner, even holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with The EST.
On Instagram, Natalya shared a video of her enjoying her birthday with Belair, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton on a yacht.
"No one likes pickles and pickle juice more than me!!!!! @tiffanywwe @trinity_fatu @biancabelairwwe," wrote Natalya.
Bianca Belair was heartbroken after finding out that Naomi had attacked Jade Cargill
Bianca Belair was heartbroken after finding out that Naomi was the culprit behind Jade Cargill's attack. The first time she spoke about the incident publicly, The EST opened up about her bond with Cargill and Naomi.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Belair claimed it was quite rough for her to deal with the incident. She said:
"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything."
Belair is currently absent from WWE television due to an injury. She hasn't competed since her loss to Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's World Championship.