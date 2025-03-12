Naomi responds to Bianca Belair's heartbreaking message after confessing to have attacked Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Naomi has responded to Bianca Belair's heartbreaking message. On the latest edition of SmackDown, she admitted to having assaulted Jade Cargill back in November.

Ad

Naomi was taken out by a returning Cargill at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event before the match began. This led to Belair questioning her former tag team partner about whether she was the mastermind behind the attack. In an emotional exchange, The Glow admitted that she did attack the 32-year-old, claiming she did it for The EST.

Belair has been torn since Naomi's confession. On social media, she posted a heartbreaking fan-made image. Reacting to it, Naomi shared a message on X.

Ad

Trending

"I should be in both lenses just saying," wrote Naomi.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair has reacted to Naomi's actions

Bianca Belair has admitted that it was difficult for her to deal with the situation between Naomi and Jade Cargill. She briefly opened up about the bond she had with her two former tag team partners.

While speaking on ESPN's First Take, The EST explained how Naomi filled in for Cargill while she was injured and contributed to the growth of the women's tag team division. She stated:

Ad

"It's really rough. This is actually my very first time talking about it since it happened Friday. You know, I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women's tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so that all that hard work wouldn't go to waste, and we bonded, but come to find out [that] Naomi was the one that was behind taking Jade out. So it's very heartbreaking for me. I'm actually more hurt than anything."

Ad

Belair has returned to singles competition after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship. She will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback