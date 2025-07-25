  • home icon
  • 8-time WWE Tag Team Champions to reunite and dethrone the Judgment Day after SummerSlam? Possibility explored

By Love Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:36 GMT
The Judgment Day might get dethroned by a legendary tag team. [Image credits: WWE on YouTube]
The Judgment Day is the current World Tag Team Champions on WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh dethroned The New Day to capture the gold a few weeks ago. Since then, they have yet to defend their championship on the red brand.

As SummerSlam 2025 is a two-night event, fans can expect that the villainous faction might put its title on the line at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, if the Judgment Day members retain their title at SummerSlam, then a legendary tag team might be waiting for them on the other side.

Recent speculation suggests that eight-time WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos may reunite after the upcoming PLE to dethrone Balor and JD as champions. This scenario stems from the latest reports regarding the future of Jimmy Uso.

The Big Jim is presently part of SmackDown, whereas Jey Uso belongs to Monday Night RAW. According to the latest reports, WWE is discussing moving Jimmy to the red brand after almost six years, as he has remained a constant presence on the Friday Night show.

The reason behind this switch could be his real-life wife, Naomi, who is part of RAW as the Women's World Champion. If Big Jim moves to the Adam Pearce show after SummerSlam, then a Usos reunion is likely to take place.

As the YEET Master is also not a World Champion anymore, their reunion could lead to their pursuit of another tag team title reign. They will eventually dethrone Judgment Day and become the new World Tag Team Champions.

This move will shake the tag team division of the red brand and generate excitement among fans. The Usos are already a popular tag team and have achieved many accolades as a pair. They are five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, along with three-time World Tag Team Champions.

WWE might soon pull a major betrayal in the Judgment Day

Betrayals are not a new thing in Judgment Day. We have already seen multiple instances in the past where faction members have betrayed each other. With the recent progress, it seems that WWE may be planning another major swerve within the villainous faction.

This could be when Finn Balor may turn his back on Dominik Mysterio and potentially kick him out of the faction. The Dirty Dominik is now medically cleared and set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam.

It's worth noting that Styles and Balor have a history, mainly due to their shared past with the Bullet Club. Regarding Finn and Dom, there has been considerable tension between them in recent months.

Considering all this, the Prince can cost Dominik Mysterio at the Biggest Party of the Summer and aids the Phenomenal One to secure the triumph. Following the title loss, he might bash the IC Champion from the group.

