8 times the Royal Rumble winner competed in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 

Multi-man matches are a treat to watch
Multi-man matches are a treat to watch
Modified Jan 22, 2022 04:44 AM IST
The Royal Rumble match guarantees its winner a match to challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania. This is a particularly difficult task, as one has to outlast 29 other superstars to achieve this feat.

Although the victor gets their opportunity at the Showcase of the Immortals, there is no stipulation as to what type of match it'll be. Usually, the Rumble winner faces the World Champion in a singles match. However, there have been several instances of Triple Threat world title matches involving the Rumble winner and even a Fatal Four Way contest as well.

In this article we will discuss the eight matches where the Royal Rumble winner competed in multi-man matches at WrestleMania.

#8. The Rock won the Royal Rumble in 2000 and faced 3 other superstars at WrestleMania

It all came down to @TheRock and @WWETheBigShow on this day in 2000! #RoyalRumble wwe.me/JJbV7Y https://t.co/YhCaXIneAj

The result of the 2000 Royal Rumble was extremely controversial. The only reason it is not more contested is because it was The People's Champ who won it.

The Rock and Big Show were the last two men standing in the match. As soon as Show tried to throw The Rock out, The Brahma Bull countered and instead Big Show was eliminated. However, it was The Rock's feet that touched the ground first.

After a prolonged period of tension, both The Rock and Big Show were placed in a WrestleMania match against WWE Champion Triple H. The three superstars were each supported by a McMahon.

Triple H (with Stephanie McMahon), Big Show (with Shane McMahon) and The Rock (with Vince McMahon) battled it out before WrestleMania on an episode of SmackDown.

WrestleMania 2000: @TripleH prepares to defend his WWE Championship against three of @WWE’s finest #30toWM30 http://t.co/XXbXf6G7PB

Triple H won the match after he pinned the Big Show. However, Linda McMahon announced that not only did Triple H need to defend the title against Royal Rumble winner The Rock and runner-up Big Show, he would also face Mick Foley.

This set up a Fatal Four Way main event at WrestleMania with a McMahon in each corner. Triple H ultimately stood tall after pinning The Rock.

