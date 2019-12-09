8 Times the women of WWE have made history in 2019

The women of WWE have made history many times in 2019

The Women's Evolution was in full swing this year as the company continued to push forward with the women of both the main roster and NXT.

It's been a year of history-making for the women of WWE and it's included the return of WWE legend Trish Stratus, as well as the promotion of several interesting NXT stars. The past 12 months will be seen as the Year of Women in WWE, especially given the number of times the company has allowed females to dictate the course of the company's history.

Following 2018's first-ever Women's Royal Rumble and the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view, this year the company needed to step up their game and given the fact that several history-making moments were made, it's safe to say that WWE has delivered.

#8. First-ever Women's Tag Team Champions

The first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned at Elimination Chamber

WWE crowned the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber earlier this year when they allowed several teams to compete inside the first-ever Women's Tag Team Elimination Chamber match.

The likes of The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Carmella and Naomi, The Riott Squad, Nia Jax and Tamina, as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley all stepped inside Satan's Structure in order to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships for the very first time.

After how much Sasha Banks and Bayley had pushed to make these titles a reality, it didn't come as much of a shock that they were able to walk out of Elimination Chamber victorious. They went on to make history once again at WrestleMania when they defended the titles for the first time, but were bested by The IIconics. Asuka and Kairi Sane are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

