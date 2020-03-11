8 Unlikely WWE Superstars who have beaten John Cena in singles matches

John Laurinaitis beat Cena at Over The Limit 2012

John Cena is one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Over his illustrious career, the 16-time world champion beaten some of the biggest names in the business.

However, over his long career, Cena also has lost to some Superstars who fans may have forgotten. Most of these came early on in Cena's career but there were also a couple of notable ones later on, like his loss against then-RAW General Manager John Laurinaitis in 2012. We take a look at 8 such unlikely names who have pinned John Cena in singles action.

#8 John Laurinaitis

Big Show helped John Laurinaitis beat John Cena

John Laurinaitis was the General Manager of RAW from late 2011 to 2012. During this time, his biggest feud was with John Cena. This led to John Cena facing John Laurinaitis in a singles match at Over The Limit 2012. Cena and Laurinaitis were the main event of the show and Laurinaitis surprisingly picked up the win.

The finish of the show saw the Big Show, who had been previously fired by Laurinaitis came out. Show ended up turning on Cena and hitting him with the WMD punch and helping Laurinaitis win the match.

#7 Rikishi

Rikishi beat John Cena in 2002

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is a 3-time Tag-Team Champion and is a former Intercontinental Champion. Apart from these accomplishments, Rikishi can also say that he has beaten John Cena in singles action, not once but twice.

John Cena faced Rikishi early on in his WWE career in 2002. RIkishi was a popular babyface on the SmackDown brand and the time. He wrestled a young Cena twice on SmackDown in November 2002. Rikishi beat Cena pretty comprehensively on both occasions.

After losing to Rikishi twice, Cena came back and beat the big man in their third singles match in January 2003.

