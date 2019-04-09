8 Wrestlers who are now free agents that WWE may sign

The Namer of Dummies was released by Impact over the weekend.

Even though the first wave of pro wrestling free agency has come and gone, several wrestlers become free agents during various times throughout the year. A big coup for the rights of wrestlers happened recently when Lucha Underground agreed to settlements to the three lawsuits filed against it by five of its talents.

Due to the settlements of the lawsuits, Kobra Moon (Thunder Rosa), Joey Ryan, Ivelisse, Texano Jr. and El Hijo Del Fantasma (King Cuerno) all became free agents this week. In addition to those five superstars, others have contracts that have expired over the last month or so.

With the second half of WWE's season set to take place no that WrestleMania has concluded, could WWE look to add more to its roster especially if more talent is let go? The company announced that there will be a third Mae Young Classic, so several female wrestlers who have become available could be signed merely for that tournament or for long-term deals in WWE.

Here are eight wrestlers who could be signed by the WWE at any moment for either the main roster, NXT or a Mae Young Classic appearance.

#8 Kobra Moon

Whether as Kobra Moon or Thunder Rosa, this superstar can adapt to any style.

If there is one thing that any of the WWE women's divisions is lacking is masked or face-painted superstars. Kobra Moon/Thunder Rosa wrestles with both. As Kobra Moon in Lucha Underground and WOW, she portrays the leader of the Snake Tribe.

Wrestling as Thunder Rosa, she paints her face when tagging with Holidead or by herself. She's a talented luchadora who blends her strikes well with technical moves, and she could possibly be a part of the third Mae Young Classic.

WWE does have a lot of talented women throughout its various brands, but as I mentioned above, there aren't any who uses masks. The use of a mask can create an aura of mystery around a superstar and can eventually lead to a reveal angle when a rivalry is so fierce that it deems it necessary.

