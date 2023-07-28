8 WWE main roster stars who could appear on NXT - Popular stable favored by Shawn Michaels, former NXT Champions

WWE NXT is on an upward trajectory after giving fans some enticing action. The program is certainly riding a wave of momentum that it hadn't previously experienced in years. Much of this is thanks to both Shawn Michaels, the head of NXT, and the recent influx of main roster stars.

Free agents, RAW, & SmackDown Superstars have been appearing on NXT, some with regularity. This includes Baron Corbin, Dana Brooke, The Judgment Day, Mustafa Ali, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo. Some returned to the brand to re-invent themselves, while others are being featured to help NXT develop.

During a recent conference call ahead of NXT The Great American Bash, the Hall of Famer was asked about which other main roster stars he would potentially like to see come down to NXT. While he made it clear that there's interest in just about anybody who could arrive, there were some that Shawn mentioned by name.

This article will look at the eight superstars The Heartbreak Kid suggested could come to NXT in the future if he has his way.

Below are eight WWE main roster stars who could appear on NXT.

#8. Sheamus & #7. Ridge Holland & #6. Butch, The Brawling Brutes were quickly mentioned by the Hall of Famer

The Brawling Brutes are one of WWE's most popular groups. The stable is comprised of multi-time world champion Sheamus, the powerful Ridge Holland, and the unpredictable Butch. They formed in 2022. They were initially heels before quickly and organically becoming babyfaces thanks to their in-ring talent. The stable is currently a part of the WWE SmackDown brand.

Of the three stars, Butch has the most history on NXT. He was the NXT United Kingdom Champion and an NXT Tag Team Champion. Still, all three men have been on NXT before. Could they return to fight The Schism or Gallus? Perhaps the trio could target Ilja Dragunov for some hard-hitting wrestling?

#5. Gunther & #4. Ludwig Kaiser & #3. Giovanni Vinci, Imperium had a brief stay on WWE NXT

Imperium is another major faction in WWE. While The Brawling Brutes are beloved babyfaces, Imperium are vicious heels. The trio is comprised of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The RAW stars are very familiar with NXT. Gunther spent a short time there before moving to the main roster. Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

If Imperium showed up on NXT, it would likely only be for a week or two. Still, the talented trio could show their dominance on the brand. Could Gunther and Carmelo Hayes clash in a battle of champions? Could Ludwig and Giovanni attempt to recapture the NXT Tag Team Titles?

#2. Kevin Owens & #1. Sami Zayn are two former NXT Champions

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The final two men Shawn Michaels mentioned are two pillars of NXT, at least from the black & gold era. Sami Zayn was there from the beginning, while Kevin Owens arrived in WWE shortly after. Both were synonymous with the brand at one time.

Not only were both wrestlers major stars in NXT, but the undisputed tag team champions are former NXT Champions. They also headlined numerous NXT TakeOver events.

If Sami and Kevin returned to WWE NXT, they could do so individually or together. Kevin Owens returning for a match against Carmelo Hayes could steal the show. The two could also feud with Noam Dar's Meta-Four faction.

Perhaps the most interesting route would be if Sami and Kevin defended their Undisputed RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the brand.

