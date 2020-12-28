8 WWE Moments you probably forgot happened in 2020

There were several forgettable WWE moments in 2020. As the year slowly heads towards a close, there are several WWE stars who will be happy that this year will make way for the new one in a few days. Whilst the likes of Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have had stand out years, others haven't fared as well.

Not only that, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE into making several knee-jerk decisions with their creative team, which has led to a lot of scrapped storylines over the past 12 months.

This year has still been a memorable year for WWE. The company has made a profit despite the pandemic and still continued to put on weekly shows, despite the rest of the world being forced to come to a halt.

Whilst January's Royal Rumble feels like it was more than a year ago, here are just eight of the most forgettable WWE moments from the past 12 months.

#8. Lana and Bobby Lashley's marriage

WWE fans would be forgiven for forgetting that the year kicked off with Lana and Bobby Lashley as man and wife. This then led to a storyline between Liv and Lana which was later scrapped by WWE, as well as Lana and Bobby Lashley's marriage.

Just a few weeks after the couple had said their vows, Lashley realized that Lana wasn't good for him and asked her for a divorce, before moving on to a lucrative partnership with MVP. Lana has since worked alongside Natalya and developed a new relationship with the announce desk this year, before recently entering a team with Asuka.

WWE didn't even make it clear if the couple's divorce was finalized, and it was as though the company wanted that story in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.

#7. WWE's RAW Underground

Remember the hype surrounding Shane McMahon's return earlier in the year when he announced a new concept of a show that would be part of the final hour of Monday Night RAW? It was a show that only managed to last a few weeks until the COVID-19 pandemic took it as one of its victims.

RAW Underground was filmed with several extras from NXT and because of the issues the COVID-19 pandemic was causing in the Performance Center, WWE decided to cancel RAW Underground for the time being. As of this writing, there is no update on the future of the show.