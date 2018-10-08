8 WWE Records Broken This Year

Braun Strowman has had quite an eventful 2018 so far.

2018 has been quite an exciting year for WWE so far. The WWE Universe has witnessed some Big Moments this year. On the positive side, we have seen ex-WWE Superstars returning to WWE, retired Superstars coming out of retirement and various injured Superstars returning to in-ring action. On the negative side, we may have seen the last of some amazingly talented superstars in the ring i.e. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan.

WWE may have its highs and lows but one thing you can always expect from WWE is that anything can happen in WWE. This unpredictable nature of WWE creates excitement among members of the WWE Universe. Letting Superstars of today break historic records is one of the many ways WWE uses to create excitement. For example, in 2014, WWE had Roman Reigns break Kane's 13-year old Royal Rumble record of most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match (11) after Reigns successfully tossed 12 competitors over the top rope.

2018 has already been a historic year in this regard. Although there are still over 2 months to go, we have already seen many records get broken. The WWE Universe, however, had mixed feelings towards some of the records being broken and that's alright. It's impossible to satisfy everyone at the same time. WWE, on the other hand, continues to make history this year as we are finally getting the first ever All-Women's PPV, the first ever WWE World Cup and a first time ever clash between D-Generation X and The Brothers of Destruction.

So, without wasting any time, let us take a look at 8 WWE records broken so far this year.

#8 Most Eliminations in a Royal Rumble Match

Kane made history in the 2001 Royal Rumble match when he set a new record of most eliminations in a Royal Rumble match. He eliminated 11 Superstars in that match. His record was broken 13 years later when Roman Reigns eliminated 12 Superstars. However, Roman Reigns' record didn't last as long as Kane's.

This year at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, Braun Strowman entered the first ever 50-man Royal Rumble match and emerged as the winner. Strowman managed to break Reigns' record of most eliminations by eliminating 13 Superstars. Now, many people would argue that it shouldn't count as Strowman didn't break this record in a standard 30-man Royal Rumble match but as it's mentioned on WWE's website, who would argue with the Monster Among Men?

