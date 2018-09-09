8 WWE Rumors that should come true

As per the latest rumors, Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre after he is through with Braun Strowman

The WWE Rumor Mill was in full force this week. There were tons of rumors ruminating ranging from Shawn Michaels' return to the squared circle to the backstage plans regarding Roman Reigns' challengers for the Universal Championship. Moreover, the rumors were rife surrounding the return of two Hollywood stars, and a deal between Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling.

While some rumors have a huge possibility of coming true, others are what we call "wishful thinking." Nonetheless, we wish that all of them does come true. Here are 8 WWE rumors that should come true.

#8 Evolution to be an annual pay-per-view

On October 28, 2018 history will be written. WWE would hold its first ever all-women's PPV at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Centre in New York. Try telling this to someone who hasn't watched wrestling since the Attitude Era. We can bet that they would scoff at it.

In the past, WWE thought of women as mere "eye candies" to target the 18-25 male demography. To garner TV ratings, they would indulge them in 'Bra and Panties' matches, dance-off competitions, and what not. However, things have changed drastically since the company went PG and Triple H took control over NXT. The women are now no longer less than the men when it comes to in-ring athleticism and psychology. In fact, they have even outshined them on numerous occasions.

When WWE had announced that Stephanie McMahon would make a huge announcement on Raw, the rumors were rife that it would be the first-ever all women's PPV. And now, it looks like it is not going to be a one-off. On a special edition of BarnBurner Fired Up Podcast, Joe Peiseich said that the PPV is not going to be a one-off. Here is the full transcript via RingsideNews:

“It looks like the Evolution pay-per-view will not be a 1-time only pay-per-view. I hear that they’re going to continue tradition year after year.”

