Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

8 WWE Rumors that should come true

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7.77K   //    09 Sep 2018, 19:32 IST

As per the latest rumors, Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre after he is through with Braun Strowman
As per the latest rumors, Roman Reigns will face Drew McIntyre after he is through with Braun Strowman

The WWE Rumor Mill was in full force this week. There were tons of rumors ruminating ranging from Shawn Michaels' return to the squared circle to the backstage plans regarding Roman Reigns' challengers for the Universal Championship. Moreover, the rumors were rife surrounding the return of two Hollywood stars, and a deal between Chris Jericho and Impact Wrestling.

While some rumors have a huge possibility of coming true, others are what we call "wishful thinking." Nonetheless, we wish that all of them does come true. Here are 8 WWE rumors that should come true.

#8 Evolution to be an annual pay-per-view


On October 28, 2018 history will be written. WWE would hold its first ever all-women's PPV at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Centre in New York. Try telling this to someone who hasn't watched wrestling since the Attitude Era. We can bet that they would scoff at it.

In the past, WWE thought of women as mere "eye candies" to target the 18-25 male demography. To garner TV ratings, they would indulge them in 'Bra and Panties' matches, dance-off competitions, and what not. However, things have changed drastically since the company went PG and Triple H took control over NXT. The women are now no longer less than the men when it comes to in-ring athleticism and psychology. In fact, they have even outshined them on numerous occasions.

When WWE had announced that Stephanie McMahon would make a huge announcement on Raw, the rumors were rife that it would be the first-ever all women's PPV. And now, it looks like it is not going to be a one-off. On a special edition of BarnBurner Fired Up Podcast, Joe Peiseich said that the PPV is not going to be a one-off. Here is the full transcript via RingsideNews:

“It looks like the Evolution pay-per-view will not be a 1-time only pay-per-view. I hear that they’re going to continue tradition year after year.”

1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Shield Shawn Michaels Roman Reigns
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
18 year old. Silent observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. A Proud Indian!!! Can be reached at kunduabhishek562@gmail.com
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before...
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
10 Matches That Must Happen At WrestleMania When Triple H...
RELATED STORY
5 Ways in which WWE can make WrestleMania 35 unforgettable
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE can sell out Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
12 WWE Rumors that should come true
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking : How WWE Should Book WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
Roman Reigns set to tie 25-year WrestleMania record
RELATED STORY
20 Things that might happen in WWE before WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 5 match rumours that you need to know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us