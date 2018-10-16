8 WWE Rumours from this week that should come true

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 241 // 16 Oct 2018, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shawn Michaels and AJ Styles to square-off at WrestleMania 35?

The WWE Rumor mill is one of the most eventful locations in the world. The mill constantly churns out rumors pertaining to our favorite superstars, backstage plans of various promotions, and the route of different storylines.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The last three days were no different. What are the dream opponents for Rey Mysterio WWE is teasing?

What role will Triple H and the Undertaker play at SmackDown 1000 episode? And, will we see the dream match between AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 35?

Also Read: 10 Types of Smarks in Professional Wrestling

Don't worry, we have all the rumors covered in this section. Without any further ado, here are 8 WWE rumours that should come true.

#8 WWE to have performance centers in Japan, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia

WWE opening Performance Centres in Saudi Arabia?

As per a lot of sources, WWE is taking great measures to ensure the company gets a global feel.

However, it can only be achieved if they start producing wrestlers from every corner of the world, rather than depending on the independent circuit. A huge step towards that would be opening Performance Centers across the continents.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to open Performance Centres in Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Although the recent tussle between the US and the Saudi government can put the Crown Jewel PPV into jeopardy, it should have nothing to do with the prospect of the outset of Performance Centres.

In a follow up to a post last week about WWE looking to expand globally and open up multiple Performance Centers around the world, reportedly the United Kingdon and Saudi Arabia are two locations high on the list according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Japan is said to be another talked about location, which is a bit surprising as WWE hasn't traditionally done well there but the country produces some great pro wrestlers, which is likely why it is a target location

1 / 8 NEXT