8 WWE stars who must move to SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is one of four brands the sports entertainment juggernaut currently offers. The blue brand is in addition to Monday Night RAW, the developmental brand NXT, and the much smaller and recently re-launched EVOLVE.

Ad

SmackDown is currently in a bit of a slump, at least in the eyes of some fans. RAW on Netflix is routinely an excellent show, but the blue brand feels a bit stale. It isn't quite clear what the cause of this is, however.

One thing the show may need is an influx of fresh talent, including some big stars. This could include new signings or names being called up from NXT, but stars moving from RAW to SmackDown could also do the trick.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at eight stars who must move from RAW to Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania. Anything done beforehand would lead to names being lost in the shuffle. Post-WrestleMania moves, however, could be quite interesting. Who should move over?

Below are eight WWE stars who must move to SmackDown after WrestleMania 41.

#8. Gunther could use fresh opponents

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther is one of the most dominant stars in WWE history. He managed to set records with his United Kingdom Championship and Intercontinental Title reigns. Currently, the 2024 King of the Ring holds the World Heavyweight Title.

The Ring General has a big match at WWE WrestleMania 41. He will be going one-on-one with Jey Uso, and his coveted World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.

It seems all but guaranteed that Gunther will lose the title to Jey at The Show Of Shows. If he does, a move to SmackDown could be a way to freshen Gunther up. It would allow him to battle a new group of opponents, which would keep him fresh for the foreseeable future.

Ad

#7. Ivy Nile & #6. Chad Gable & #5. Julius Creed & #4. Brutus Creed, American Made should jump over

American Made is a stable formed in WWE by Chad Gable following the end of his time in The Alpha Academy. The group consists of Gable himself, Brutus Creed, Julius Creed, and Ivy Nile. All four are stellar athletes.

The stable formed on Monday Night RAW, but they haven't had the best of luck on the brand. The Creed Brothers have tried and failed to win the World Tag Team Titles. Ivy Nile has also tried and failed to win gold. Gable himself has mostly been on a losing streak, especially to WWE's lucha stars.

Ad

Many thought they'd move to SmackDown for a fresh start during the Transfer Window, but that didn't happen. To gain momentum and start getting pins, all four stars need to move to SmackDown after WrestleMania. If they have a draft, Nick Aldis bringing them over would make sense.

#3. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could switch brands if they're both World Champions

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jey Uso is an absurdly popular WWE star. He spent years as a tag team participant in The Usos and also rose to the top of the card through The Bloodline. Now, he is a major singles name looking to reach the top of the company.

As noted, it seems all but guaranteed that Jey Uso will win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. If he does, it will be time for him to move to SmackDown to freshen him up and offer new opponents. There is one problem with that, however.

Ad

Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion. If he and Jey both end up SmackDown, RAW will lose a World Champion. In a perfect world, Uso and Rhodes will exchange brands to get Cody to the biggest show and to give Jey something fresh.

#2. Kofi Kingston & #1. Xavier Woods, The New Day would thrive on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

The New Day is arguably the most hated tag team in pro wrestling right now. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston shockingly betrayed Big E and are now despised by fans and wrestlers alike. They are truly detested.

Xavier and Kofi are doing great on WWE RAW. It isn't so much that they're stale, nor that SmackDown inherently needs them. Instead, the SmackDown tag team picture is extremely hot and The New Day would thrive on the brand.

The likes of Pretty Deadly, The New Day, The Street Profits, Los Garza, and Motor City Machine Guns are killing it on SmackDown each week. The New Day joining such a flourishing division opens up numerous feuds and exciting matches. The duo moving just makes sense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE