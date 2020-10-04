8 WWE Superstars who have businesses outside the ring

Following a hectic traveling schedule is a part of every WWE Superstar's career and it can hurt the wrestler's personal lives. While most Superstars are happy to work in WWE exclusively, there are a few who've followed their passions outside the ring.

This has led to several WWE Superstars entering other industries. We have even seen the company highlight some Superstars who've made it big in the movies and music industry.

Some Superstars have also tried to venture out to their own businesses with the immense support that they receive from the WWE Universe, who are there to support them both inside and outside the ring.

Some who have ventured into starting their own businesses have been very successful. Former WWE Superstars Dwyane' The Rock' Johnson, Paige, and The Bella Twins all have successful businesses, and many current Superstars are also running side businesses while performing in the ring.

In this article, we will look at the eight Superstars who have businesses outside the WWE ring.

#8 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Kane

Congratulations to @KaneWWE on being elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee! https://t.co/I4E5YQhYCC — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2018

While Kane's WWE brother The Undertaker seems to have retired from the ring, The Big Red Machine is still on a hiatus to serve his community as the Mayor of Knox County. The two-time World Champion has always been a major name in WWE, and we have seen him make sporadic appearances even while performing other duties.

While the legendary Undertaker has invested in construction and real estate, his kayfabe brother too has ventured into similar businesses.

Advertisement

Kane has worked as an insurer earlier in his career, and he and his wife own an Allstate agency in Knoxville, Tennessee. Known as Jacobs Insurance Associates LLC, the company is registered as one of the bigger companies on Realtor.com, and Kane is listed as the company's President.

Jacobs Insurance Associates has moved! Drop by our new location at 6824 Maynardville Pike.

Thanks to everyone who... https://t.co/fiaS4L8DUb — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 3, 2016

During an interview with Realtor.com, Kane revealed that he'd put his 78-acre estate up for sale for $800,000 as he was tired of the long commute to and from his business:

“If circumstances were different, we’d stay here for the rest of our lives,” Jacobs says. “But you know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men.”

Kane has managed to do a lot in his career outside WWE and has shown everyone that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.