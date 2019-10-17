8 WWE Superstars currently injured - October 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 720 // 17 Oct 2019, 14:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Samoa Joe is currently out due to a broken thumb

WWE has entered a tough phase, as they compete with the likes of AEW, as well as taking SmackDown in a new direction after the move to FOX.

The competition with a new rival, as well as new ideas means that WWE will have to utilize a majority of their Superstars, some of whom could get a new lease of life and a second opportunity.

WWE's large roster also means that they will not be massively affected by Superstars who have to sit on the sidelines due to injury, but they would benefit from having several options to choose from.

Let's take a look at 8 WWE Superstars who are currently injured:

#1 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

This past week on RAW, Stephanie McMahon announced that Samoa Joe has been drafted to RAW. Joe has been out of action for the last few weeks, with his last match coming at last month's King of the Ring semi-finals on RAW.

Joe reportedly has a broken thumb which has kept him out of action, according to PWInsider. The former NXT Champion was a part of the WWE Draft panel for this week's RAW. We don't quite know when he will be back in the ring, but it shouldn't be long considering it is not a serious injury.

#2 Ember Moon

Ember Moon

One Superstar who has a serious injury is Ember Moon, who could be kept on the sidelines for at least a year after suffering an ankle/achilles injury, as per Wrestling Observer.

Advertisement

The former NXT Women's Champion was not a part of the recently concluded WWE Draft, which is most likely because of her injury. Moon hasn't been offered too many big opportunities on the main roster which is a pity as she is a talented Superstar.

1 / 4 NEXT