WWE - and pro wrestling in general - is always in a state of constant flux. Things are always changing to meet certain demands, whether those demands be to cater to a network, a sponsor, or to increase ratings. Injuries also force WWE to call audibles for feuds and other storylines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to think outside of the box and to be flexible. With so many WWE stars unavailable due to various reasons, it has forced WWE to lean heavily on a few stars (Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Asuka, to name a few) on both shows.

While WWE has made do with what is available to them, there have still been some issues evident within each brand's divisions. The SmackDown tag team division has been decimated by injuries (The Usos and The New Day). Bayley has literally faced every woman on the Blue brand at one point or another. It's likely a big part of why next week's Battle Royal to determine her SummerSlam opponent will involve all three brands.

Although SmackDown needs some replenishing and additions to make it seem viable to RAW, RAW needs some tweaks also. How many times have the Viking Raiders and Street Profits faced off over the last four months? How many chances will current stars in the women's division, like Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler, actually get while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are out of action?

WWE has already made some tentative plans for another draft this fall. It was during the fall of 2019 when SmackDown moved to FOX and the rosters were supposed to be exclusive to each show. There are several moves that could be made to shore up particular divisions of each brand.

Here are six stars that should switch brands. A good deal of the suggested moves involve stars going to SmackDown as it needs more reinforcements at the moment.

#8 Humberto Carrillo to WWE SmackDown

Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo clearly has talent and is someone that could be one of the cornerstones of the WWE mid-card for the next few years. He's appeared sporadically during the Seth Rollins/Rey Mysterio storyline. At one point, he was injured and gone for a month but then he returned and disappeared soon after that.

Advertisement

He'd likely get more chances in WWE on SmackDown than on RAW. On Monday nights alone, he has youngsters like Murphy, Andrade, Angel Garza, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander to compete with. That was even before Mustafa Ali switched to RAW.

The fact is that there are too many talented mid-card wrestlers on RAW and a few spots to fill. On SmackDown, however, there aren't many stars like Carrillo in the mid-card. Sure there's the Lucha House Party, but they are more a tag team and needed in that division. He's also feuded with a good portion of the RAW roster like Bobby Lashley, Angel Garza, Andrade, and Seth Rollins. For those reasons, Carrillo should move to Friday nights for a fresh start. In return, someone like Sheamus could go to RAW.