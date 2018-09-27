Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
8 WWE Superstars Who Failed To Live Up to The Hype

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
109   //    27 Sep 2018, 10:35 IST

Rusev is one of those superstars who failed to live up to the Hype

The most probable reason for the Pro-Wrestling becoming famous in the past decade is Vince McMahon. He is the one who built all of this brick-by-brick with the help of some superstars.

Not every superstar can find them at the top spot of WWE. Some superstars here get heavily successful and some others really don't. The probable for this maybe is their gimmick or their limited in-ring and on-the-mic skills.

When superstars make their debut in WWE most of them are seen as future stars but as the time goes they start to fall down to the ground, failing to live up to the hype. This may be because of the heavy schedule they are dealing with 24/7 or injury issues or maybe just because of some other unknown reasons.

#8 Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder is the perfect example for this feature.

Former I.C Champion Zack Ryder has a run to forget after being with the company for a long time now. His highest time in the WWE was when he won the I.C Championship back at WrestleMania 32 but this win of him also didn't guarantee him to rise as the main star.

After this, he was seen wrestling in some Live Events. Zack Ryder now only shows up in the taping of Main-Event only. Also, he has his own show on YouTube now.

#7-6 The Vaudevillians

Simon Gotch and Aiden English as The Vaudevillians

Aiden English and Simon Gotch also suffered the same fate as The Ascension did. They were also a top tag team in the NXT and seen as future stars. 

Soon their fortunes turned around when they were called up to the main roster which resulted in Simon Gotch release. After this, Aiden was just involved in some mid-card feuds. Also, his pairing with Rusev as a team didn't have done much for him if you ask me honestly.

