Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Two big Survivor Series matches for Shawn Michaels are planned

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Rumors
3.91K   //    16 Sep 2018, 04:59 IST

Image result for shawn michaels wrestlemania 27
Two fantasy matches are planned for HBK's return

What's the story?

According to the Ringside News, it's confirmed that not only will Shawn Michaels play the role of special guest referee at WWE Super Show-Down but also he will wrestle on November 2nd in Los Angeles.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels appeared a couple of weeks ago on Raw to have his say on the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down. But this segment didn't go as many fans expected.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

As things between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker boiled over. The WWE made the unexpected move of teasing HBK coming out of his retirement. And as for now, he's rumored to have some big matches coming to his way sooner than later as two fantasy matches are planned for HBK's return.

The heart of the matter

Currently, WWE has planned two big matches for Shawn Michael's return. To make things even better, The Undertaker is involved in both of these current plans

One of the two ideas is to let HBK face 'Taker at this upcoming Survivor Series, which would be pretty awesome in my opinion.

The second idea is to set up a tag team match between Shawn Michaels and Triple H vs The Undertaker and Kane. This idea is likely to be a backup plan in WWE's mind as if they plan to move it on a much bigger stage like WrestleMania.

What's next?

Only time will tell who will be HBK's Survivor Series opponent. Also, the idea of a tag team match has slightly fewer chances to happen because Kane is now the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee but he has recently said he wants to get back in the ring once again.

And what could be a better way than reuniting with The Undertaker as The Brother of Destruction once again? What do you think, who should face HBK at Survivor Series? Have your say in the comments. 

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Undertaker Shawn Michaels
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
WWE News: Big Matches are planned for Shawn Michaels, but...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Has 5 Huge Matches Planned For Shawn...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Real reason revealed for Shawn Michaels' return
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Opponents For Shawn Michaels' Comeback Match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian Super...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels could break his retirement
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Dramatic role set for Shawn Michaels at...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Shawn Michaels' Return Plans Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Shawn Michaels' role at Australian...
RELATED STORY
3 Dream Matches for Shawn Michaels if he ever returns
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us