WWE News: Kane reveals if he'll ever perform in WWE again, talks mayoral duties

Glenn Jacobs aka Kane reveals if he'll ever compete in WWE again

What’s the story?

In an interview with Rolling Stone, WWE Superstar Kane aka Glenn Jacobs opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Kane addressed the ongoing speculation as to whether or not the fans could see him compete in a WWE ring again. On that note, Kane asserted that he will indeed perform for WWE sporadically.

In case you didn’t know…

Kane, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 1992.

Kane is a former WWE Champion, and widely regarded as one of the most important characters of the Attitude as well as Ruthless Aggression Eras in WWE and pro-wrestling history.

One ought to note that over the past few years, Kane has been working a relatively reduced schedule in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Kane recently won the Mayoral race in Knox County, Tennessee, and the current mayor-elect is all set to be sworn in as Mayor this September 1st.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz as to whether or not Kane will ever return to perform for WWE—what with his busy schedule as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Addressing the aforementioned speculation, Kane stated—

"WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I'll always be part of it."

"I haven't ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. (My role in the WWE) does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that's cool. It's just a matter of making sure everything I do—WWE or any other outside stuff—does not impact my role as mayor."

What’s next?

Kane is presently still listed as an active WWE Superstar on the WWE’s official website.

Industry experts believe that Kane is indeed likely to continue making special appearances for the WWE in the days to come.

